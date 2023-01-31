Derek Jeter was a star MLB player and was always known to be one of the most grounded MLB legends. The All-Star once spoke about the importance of staying disciplined.

In 2014, Jeter, in his interview with NYMAG revealed why young players struggle with newfound fame in the Big Apple. He said:

“In New York there’s a lot of attention off the field, a lot of distractions. My job on our team all along is to try to limit distractions and try to keep it about the game. I think a lot of times players get in trouble when they’re asked questions and they think they have to find a way to answer it. If you ask me a question and I say, ‘I don’t know,’ there’s really no follow-up.”

In 2011, Jeter spoke to Esquire and discussed the demerits of living in New York.

"Don't get me wrong, it's not like I didn't go out and have fun. But there's been a lot of players that come to New York and get caught up in the lifestyle, and before you know it, they're sent away to another team because it affected their performance."

He added:

"My number one priority was on the field. I've had fun. It's not like I've never gone out; I've done a lot of things. But I've always kept sight of my number one priority."

While the majority of baseball players used PEDs, Derek Jeter's name was never linked to any drug scandals. He is undoubtedly one of the funniest and most sensible players in Yankees history. He was selected for 14 All-Star Games and won five Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Slugger Awards.

American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

Derek Jeter played for 20 seasons with the Yankees.

Derek Jeter was inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

In May 2017, the Yankees held a ceremony to officially retire Jeter's No. 2 jersey. From September 2017 to February 2022, he was the Miami Marlins' CEO.

CBS Mornings @CBSMornings Baseball legend @derekjeter says returning to Yankee Stadium to celebrate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame “felt like home” — adding that it was even more special to bring his daughters there for the first time and “share the moment with them.” Baseball legend @derekjeter says returning to Yankee Stadium to celebrate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame “felt like home” — adding that it was even more special to bring his daughters there for the first time and “share the moment with them.” https://t.co/5uHuaJevV8

Supermodel Hannah Davis is Derek Jeter's wife, and the two have three daughters together.

