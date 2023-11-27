Derek Jeter reveals why 'The Captain' chose comfort of home for this year's Thanksgiving

During the two decades he spent playing for the New York Yankees, star shortstop Derek Jeter spent a lot of time on the road. As such, the 2020 Hall of Fame inductee has a special appreciation for spending special occasions with the ones who matter most.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Jeter gave an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine. In it, the 49-year old opened up about his plans for the special late-November holiday.

Now a father of four, Jeter and his wife Hannah have their hands full constantly. The iconic star disclosed that both Thanksgiving and Christmas 2023 will be spent at home.

According to Jeter, holidays at home are better because "you want the kids to wake up at home."

"Derek Jeter on Holiday Plans as a Family of 6 — and His Son's First Christmas: 'Best Time of Year' (Exclusive)" - Gina Lawriw

Jeter has been married to model Hannah Davis since 2016. While the pair have three daughters and a son, only the eldest, Story and Bella, have the capacity to make Christmas wishes. Per Jeter's words, his daughters are having a difficult time grasping that "Christmas is just in December."

It will also be the first Christmas for Jeter's son, Kaius. The only boy in the family, save for the patriarch, Kaius was born last May. It will not be long before the youngster's Christmas list is as long as that of his older sisters.

"Derek Jeter announces birth of son “Kaius Green Jeter” with wife Hannah" - Daily Loud

A member of the Yankees from 1995 until 2014, Jeter treated fans to countless memorable moments during his time there. This time of year marks a special anniversary for Jeter, as it was he who hit a walk-off home run in Game 3 of the 2001 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This even earned him the nickname "Mr. November".

While Jeter, Hannah, and the children live in Florida, their extended family is spread across the map. Jeter's parents, Sanderson and Dorothy, reside in Michigan, while Hannah's parents and extended family is based in the US Virgin Islands, where she grew up.

Since his retirement, Jeter has thrown himself into various endeavors including appearing as a part-time FOX analyst. In 2017, he also purchased a minority stake in the Miami Marlins.

Derek Jeter's priorities have changes with the advent of family life

During his days on the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter's romantic interests were often found splashed across the front pages of various New York tabloids.

Now in retirement, Jeter can take solace in the fact that family is the only gift he needs.

