Derek Jeter, a legend for the New York Yankees, had a remarkable baseball career that included multiple World Series championships and several honors.

But the icon's life is still colored by some controversial incidents, though small.

In "The Captain," author Ian O'Connor reveals how a biracial child from Michigan became New York's most adored sports personality.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

O'Connor describes one instance in his book:

"Tossed rocks at the house windows and the cops were called to the scene."

Derek went on a night out with some friends, borrowed the family Datsun 310 and wound up outside a house where some females were having a sleepover. Even though it didn't raise any concerns, the issue began when a buddy threw rocks at the house windows.

A man came out to confront the boys, and police were called to the scene. As a result of the entire incident, Charles and Dot denied their son access to a car for two months.

Derek Jeter's career statistics

Derek Jeter played for the New York Yankees for his 20-year MLB career. He garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind teammate Mariano Rivera) and the highest by a position player, in Hall of Fame voting.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 to February 2022, he served as the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

Jeter, a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees and a 14-time All-Star, has won a Roberto Clemente Award, two Hank Aaron Awards, five Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards. Jeter concluded his career ranked sixth in MLB history in lifetime hits and first among shortstops. He was the 28th player to reach 3,000 hits.