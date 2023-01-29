Former Yankees legend Derek Jeter always showed dedication and professionalism on the field, and he'd use the same heartfelt approach to deal with his family. Many don't know, but Jeter has always been quite the family guy.

The now father-of-three, Jeter grew up in a close-knit household with a younger sister and sister Sharlene, and is no stranger to when it comes to being 'protective' of his family.

Hannah Jeter, wife of inductee Derek Jeter, attends the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony with their children Bella and Story at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York.

In an interview with Us in 2019, Sharlene opened up about growing up in the Jeter household, referring to her parents as quite strict.

Their mother, Dorothy, instilled a positive attitude in both of them, insisting that they don't use the word "can't." The difference in age also meant the two kids weren't allowed to touch each other at home.

“I talk to other people that have siblings and they are like, ‘Oh, we beat the crap out of each other,’ [but] we weren’t allowed to touch each other when we were in our house. My parents were very, very strict. We are five years apart so … I was the annoying little sister,” said Sharlene.

She added that the siblings always maintained a close bond and deeply loved each other.

“[We’re] very, very close … and got closer when I went off to college," Sharlene concluded.

Sharlene has often gushed over her brother's relationship with his kids, mentioning that he is incredibly protective of his daughters.

“He always will be,” the Turn 2 Foundation President, 39, told Us exclusively on Monday. “They’re definitely going to take over his life and run circles around him.”

Jeter is married to model Hannah Davis and has three daughters together, Bella, Stone, and River.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter attend the Michigan homecoming football game

Jeter, who spent a semester at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor before being drafted by the Yankees in 1992, returned to his alma mater with his wife Hannah on a short trip for Homecoming festivities.

"A home in Ann Arbor," Derek Jeter, Instagram

The couple also attended a football game between the University of Michigan against their biggest rivals, Michigan State.

Pictures of Jeter and Hannah at the game made the rounds on Instagram and the couple could be soaking in the festivities and having a good time.

