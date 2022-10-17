"Finding someone you truly don’t have to change for makes you rise to the occasion" - When supermodel Hannah Davis was all praises for Yankees star Derek Jeter months ahead of she walked down the aisle with him

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is held in high regard in the MLB sphere. He is known to be a true gentleman.

When his wife, Hannah Jeter, spoke about "finding someone you truly don't have to change for," it was clearly directed at Derek.

In an early 2016 interview with Health Magazine, Hannah Davis said:

"I think finding someone you truly don’t have to change for — not even a single part of you — makes you rise to the occasion."

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis met each other in 2012 and instantly hit it off. After dating for three years, the pair got engaged in November 2015.

They finally got hitched in July 2016 at the picturesque Meadowood resort in Napa Valley, California.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis looked like million bucks on their wedding day

Derek Jeter Ceremony

Yankees legend Derek Jeter and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Davis opted for a small and intimate wedding. Regardless, the pair spent a lot of money on their wedding attire.

Hannah Davis getting married to Derek Jeter in July 2016. (Source: Popsugar)

Hannah donned a Vera Wang Bride gown with a mermaid silhouette, tulle halter high neck, and plunging back. Derek Jeter sported a Nigel Curtiss black-and-white tuxedo with an ivory bow tie and a white rose boutonniere.

Six years have passed, and Mr. and Mrs. Jeter are still going strong. They expanded their family by welcoming three daughters: Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 10 months.

Currently, Derek and Hannah Jeter reside in Miami and are embracing parenthood.

You don't hear a lot from Hannah these days. That is by design. Hannah admits she prefers to keep her family life with Derek and her children private.

She had this to say in an interview with Maxim in March 2015:

“I feel like I have to share every other part of my life. It’s that one part that’s a bit of a mystery to people, but that’s the way we want it. The only way to protect it is not to talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Derek Jeter is busy with his latest business venture. The Yankees legend announced the launch of 'Arena Club' last month. It is a sports trading card platform designed for users to buy and sell their authentic cards.

