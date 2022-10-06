"I didn't see that one coming" - Looking back at the time when Derek Jeter's wife spilled the beans about a surprise marriage proposal from the HOFer

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Davis have always been very private and hushed about their relationship, which began when they first met in 2012.

After dating for 3 years, Derek confirmed his engagement to Hannah Davis in a blog post on The Players Tribune. The article was supposed to revolve around Jeter’s new dog Kane, but things took a wild turn when he referred to Hannah as his “fiance.” Kane was also a gift from Hannah to Derek.

Derek Jeter looks on with his Wife Hannah Davis and the rest of his family during the retirement ceremony of his number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in New York City.

"I had no idea what I was in for as a new dog owner," Derek wrote. "He was a Christmas gift last year from my fiancée, whose family had Mastiffs growing up. I've never owned a pet in my life."

Hannah proudly showed off her ring a few days later at the CMA Awards. She, along with Jeter, walked down the red carpet where all eyes were on them. She confirmed the engagement from her side when she sat down with "Extra's" Charissa Thompson at Universal Studios Hollywood. She spoke on the surprise proposal she received from retired New York Yankees star Derek Jeter.

Hannah Davis on Derek Jeter's Wedding Proposal: 'I Didn't See That One Coming' - Extra, Youtube

“Were you completely surprised?” the reporter asked

A shocked yet happy Hannah had this to say,

“Yes, yes I was. Didn’t see the one coming!”

History of Derek Jeter and Hannad Davis' relationship

The couple have been famous for keeping their relationship quiet and covert ever since they first met in 2012. They announced their engagement in 2015, and finally tied the know it 2016. They exchanged vows at Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California. It was a ceremony for family and close friends. Jorge Posada, Andruw Jones, and Tino Martinez, were invited to celebrate this special day.

Derek and Hannah announced their first baby together in February 2017. Since then, they have had three children as a couple and live happily together in Miami, Florida.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter Instagram

