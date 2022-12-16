New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is a superstar and one of the greatest players of all time. Jeter is known to be one of the most hardworking and diligent baseball players.

In a 2010 interview with Press Reader, Jeter’s summer league coach Mike Hinga spoke about the All-Star’s diligent behavior and his go-getter attitude as a youngster, which made him different from his peers.

"He stood out because he fielded more ground balls, was more focused.”

Jeter’s coach at Kalamazoo Central also spoke about him and revealed that he always wanted more.

“I’m surprised you don’t still see the blisters on my hands from hitting ground balls just for Derek. He always wanted more: ‘How about one more turn in the batting cage? Or 25 more ground balls?"

Derek jeter and his sister signed contracts since childhood

In 2014, during an interview, Jeter’s mother spoke about his strict upbringing.

“Derek had goals, but he knew if he wanted to play in the Little League all-star game or go to baseball camp, he better come home with a 4.0, he better have his behavior intact . . . he better make curfew or he wasn’t going anywhere.”

Derek and his younger sister Sharlee were required to sign a handwritten contract outlining their agreement to strict study habits, an acceptable grade point average, early curfew times, and adherence to a zero tolerance drug and alcohol policy before the start of each school year by Charles and Dorothy Jeter.

This is one of my contracts from high school… my parents were tough negotiators. #TheCaptain – Derek Jeter

Jeter played for the Yankees for the duration of his 20-year Major League Baseball (MLB) career. He garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind his teammate Mariano Rivera), and the highest by a position player.

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 to February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

CBS Mornings @CBSMornings Baseball legend @derekjeter says returning to Yankee Stadium to celebrate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame “felt like home” — adding that it was even more special to bring his daughters there for the first time and “share the moment with them.” Baseball legend @derekjeter says returning to Yankee Stadium to celebrate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame “felt like home” — adding that it was even more special to bring his daughters there for the first time and “share the moment with them.” https://t.co/5uHuaJevV8

Baseball legend @derekjeter says returning to Yankee Stadium to celebrate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame “felt like home” — adding that it was even more special to bring his daughters there for the first time and “share the moment with them.” – CBS Mornings

Jeter, a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees, is recognized for his leadership, baserunning, batting, and fielding as key factors in the success of the team's dynasty in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Poll : 0 votes