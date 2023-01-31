Months ahead of her engagement to Derek Jeter in 2015, Hannah Davis was the lucky lady chosen by Sports Illustrated to grace the cover of their 2015 swimsuit issue. While some people praised Hannah's fit body, others objected to the low-slung bikini bottoms that were displayed on the cover.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue of 2015 also piqued readers' interest in Derek Jeter's thoughts on his fiancee's provocative cover. Finally, after dodging a lot of questions related to Jeter, Hannah shared how her partner was super happy about her success in a February 2015 interview with E! News.

When the journalist pressed Davis more about whether Jeter had been clocking hours in the gym with her as she prepared for her bikini photo, Hannah revealed why the New York Yankees legend refused to hit the gym with her in the first place:

"I don't think anyone wants to work out with me. I'm sort of a biotch in the gym! I like to work out by myself and just listen to music. I'm not that girl that can jog and talk because I don't really like the gym, so if I'm in there and I get myself there just doesn't bother me. I just have to get through it and get out."

Apparently, Hannah doesn't like going to the gym. And, on the days she visits the gym, Davis prefers to exercise alone and listen to music.

By featuring in 2015's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Hannah Davis joined the ranks of some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Kate Upton, who have all appeared on the cover of the iconic magazine.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter tied the knot in July 2016

Derek and his Wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in New York City.

New York Yankees star and HOFer Derek Jeter met Hannah Davis in 2012 via a mutual friend. After keeping their relationship under wraps, they confirmed their engagement in November 2015. In July of next year, they tied the knot at Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California.

Ever since getting hitched, the celebrity pair have welcomed three daughters, Bella Raine, Story Grey and River Rose.

