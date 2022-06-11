"Let's make your 30s your best years yet" - Justin Verlander wishes Kate Upton happy birthday as she ages like fine wine

As Kate Upton turned 30 and crossed a milestone, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander turned to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday by posting a lovely photograph from their last vacation to Mexico.

In the picture, Kate is seen playfully posing with her husband, Justin. Upton donned a red dress with strappy stilettos, while Justin wore a casual shirt with trousers. Justin also posted a heartfelt caption for his Instagram post where he pledged to make her 30s the finest years of her life.

"Today is a special one. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kate Upton!! 😍 Let’s make your 30s your best years yet. I love you!" - Justin Verlander

Kate took notice of Justin's efforts and left three heart emojis in the comment section.

While Kate was in her 20s, she rode the wave of success. Her career highlight was getting featured three times in the "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit issue as the cover model in 2012, 2013, and 2017.

"Kate Upton covers Sports Illustrated for the 3rd time." - E! News

Husbands have a reputation that they are notoriously good at forgetting their spouses' birthdays. Justin Verlander, on the other hand, is an outlier. Every year on Kate's birthday, Justin thoughtfully sends Upton good wishes and writes sweet captions straight from his heart. Verlander captioned a lovely photo of the two of them in black on Kate's 29th birthday last year, calling her a wonderful wife.

"Happy birthday to the most incredible wife, mother, and person all around. Today is your day. I love you @kateupton! ❤️" - Justin Verlander

Kate's 29th birthday was celebrated intimately with some of her favorite people. Kate mentioned how she wanted to go back in time and experience her 29th birthday weekend.

"I want to relive my birthday weekend over and over again… I had so much fun at Camp Kate filled with lots of sun, animals and laughs with some of my favorite people!" - Kate Upton

Ben Verlander, FOX Sports MLB analyst and brother of MLB star Justin Verlander, wished Kate Upton a happy 30th birthday

Ben Verlander, a FOX Sports MLB analyst and the brother of Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, wished his sister-in-law Kate a happy birthday as well. He posted an Instagram story.

Ben wrote, "Happy 30th birthday to my favorite sister-in-law.Cheers to you @Kateupton!!🥂"

Wishing you a very happy 30th birthday, Kate! Cheers to you for another trip around the sun.

