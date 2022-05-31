"We honor the courageous men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country" - Kate Upton honors fallen US military men and women on Memorial Day, shares heartfelt post on Instagram

Kate Upton, the world-renowned supermodel and wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, took to Instagram to honor the fallen men and women of the United States military on Memorial Day with a heartfelt post. Memorial Day provides a chance to pay homage to the courageous men and women of the U.S military who have sacrificed their lives in the service to their nation and have died in the line of duty.

"Today and every day we honor the courageous men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country. #MemorialDay" - @ Kate Upton

Kate Upton chose a photograph from her archive that aligns with Memorial Day's theme. She shared an old photo from 2017 on Instagram, when she and her husband, Justin Verlander, participated in the "Workout with the Marines" program for a noble cause.

"Workout with the Marines" was organized by a charity called Wins for Warriors, which supports military service members and their families.

Justin Verlander @JustinVerlander #NeverForget all who have served & sacrificed since the attacks 18 years ago today. @winsforwarriors hosted the Patriot Ruck w/ @powerhomesolar1 to honor all military, veterans & first responders who put their lives on the line for our freedom every day #RuckToHonor #NeverForget all who have served & sacrificed since the attacks 18 years ago today. @winsforwarriors hosted the Patriot Ruck w/ @powerhomesolar1 to honor all military, veterans & first responders who put their lives on the line for our freedom every day #RuckToHonor https://t.co/femJ6Iveph

"Never forget all who have served & sacrificed since the attacks 18 years ago today. Wins For Warriors hosted the Patriot Ruck to honor all military, veterans & first responders who put their lives on the line for our freedom every day." - @ Justin Verlander

Not many are aware that Justin Verlander founded the charitable organization, Wins for the Warriors.

Justin Verlander followed Kate Upton's footsteps and uploaded an Instagram story on Memorial Day 2022

Justin Verlander pitching, Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees - Game 1

Justin's words echoed a similar sentiment to those of his wife Kate Upton. He posted an Instagram story on this Memorial Day — a day of remembrance, reflection, gratefulness, and patriotism.

Justin Verlander posts on Instagram on the occasion of "Memorial Day."

"Today we honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives serving our country." - @ Justin Verlander

The United States of America is full of unparalleled beauty. It has gorgeous beaches, majestic deserts, the vast Grand Canyon, and thriving cities. However, there is another side to America where things can turn real dark quickly. And while evil takes many shapes in America, none is more heinous than terrorism. "Thank you" won't be enough to honor those who have given up their lives to keep citizens safe. People must remember those who gave all, honor their contributions, and never cease to express gratitude.

