Derek Jeter, a former New York Yankee, is more than just a former player when you consider his legacy in the sport. Even though he is a well-known name in American sports, many people are still curious about his personal life.

Jeter is a father to four young children. Even though he relishes being a parent, the four children has placed the MLB analyst in a unique situation. He recently spoke about it with Colin Cowherd.

Jeter concentrated on the significant transformation he was experiencing as a father. He talked about the times when he had to manage his children:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The center of my universe now is at home. I got four kids under six. So look, I got a lot going on too. So it went from cheers to screaming and crying and yelling, so I still hear the noise. It’s just a different type of noise.”

Despite being a superstar, Jeter managed to keep his personal life private during his playing career. He is married to supermodel Hannah Davis. He hardly ever in public with his family.

Derek Jeter's MLB career

Derek Jeter played for the New York Yankees for 20 seasons. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. Throughout his illustrious career, Jeter won numerous awards, including 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove Awards, five Silver Slugger Awards and five World Series titles.

In February 2022, Jeter and the Miami Marlins stated that their partnership was over in writing. Jeter was the CEO at the time. Jeter shocked the MLB community when he joined Instagram and Twitter in June 2022. After the news made the headlines, fans were ecstatic.

After a year, the former Yankees shortstop has 406.8K Twitter followers and 526K Instagram followers. Derek Jeter put in a lot of effort throughout his MLB career with the New York Yankees to get where he is now. He avoided controversy to remain committed to his line of work.