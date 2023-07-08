The Detroit Tigers were on fire on Saturday in their 2-0 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Three Detroit pitchers combined to no-hit Toronto for the team's ninth no-hitter in franchise history.

The last time MLB fans saw a combined no-hitter was last year in the postseason. Houston Astros pitchers Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies on November 2 last year.

Detroit Tigers @tigers The ninth no-hitter in franchise history! The ninth no-hitter in franchise history! https://t.co/pmYNvUME5N

Starter Matt Manning was feeling it on Saturday. He went 6.2 innings striking out five and walking three batters. Jason Foley came in for 1.1 innings of no-hit work, followed by Alex Lange, closing out the final inning.

Lange was tasked with facing the heart of the order for the Blue Jays in Bo Bichette, Brandon Belt, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Lange had no problems as he struck out Bichette and got two groundouts.

"Art of pitching. Wow" one fan tweeted.

"What a phenomenal game today! Could this be a turning point for the Tigers?!" another fan tweeted.

Robin Albright @rcaclaims1 @tigers What a phenomenal game today!!!! Could this be a turning point for the Tigers?!?!?! @tigers What a phenomenal game today!!!! Could this be a turning point for the Tigers?!?!?! 🔥 ⚾🔥⚾🔥⚾

B-Ho @bho52 twitter.com/tigers/status/… Detroit Tigers @tigers The ninth no-hitter in franchise history! The ninth no-hitter in franchise history! https://t.co/pmYNvUME5N I was today years old when I got to see a no-hitter in person. Baseball is the best. Manning/Foley/Lange are the greatest pitchers of all time. I was today years old when I got to see a no-hitter in person. Baseball is the best. Manning/Foley/Lange are the greatest pitchers of all time. 🐯📈 twitter.com/tigers/status/…

Detroit Tigers fans could not be more proud of their team right now. The Toronto Blue Jays are not easy to keep off the basepaths. They are loaded with elite bats in their lineup.

Sparkleon @Sparkleon1 @tigers Well done, boys… well done…excellent game! Enjoy the thrill of a no hitter… @tigers Well done, boys… well done…excellent game! Enjoy the thrill of a no hitter…

Thomas Weldrn @thomas_weldrn @tigers I was there, wife was complaining about rain and we left. I’m sick @tigers I was there, wife was complaining about rain and we left. I’m sick

Manager A.J. Hinch did his best to keep Manning in for as long as he could, but this was his third start after coming off the IL. He was exhausted in the seventh inning, and Hinch made the move to relieve him. There's no telling how the game would have turned out if Manning stayed in past the seventh.

This no-hitter is a bright spot for the Detroit Tigers

This no-hitter is a bright spot for the Detroit Tigers, who are not all that competitive this season. They hold a 39-49 record, which puts them in third in the American League Central.

While they hold a record under .500, they are just five games behind the Minnesota Twins, who lead the division. Detroit can turn this around and fight for the division after the All-Star break. Neither the Cleveland Guardians nor Minnesota Twins have looked capable of pulling away from the division.

Detroit will need to get more consistent at the plate if they want to turn things around. They hold a .231 team batting average, ranking them 27th in the league. This team could make some noise if they figure out their batting woes.

