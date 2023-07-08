Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Detroit Tigers fans ecstatic as team combines for ninth no-hitter in franchise history: "Art of pitching. Wow" "What a phenomenal game today!" 

Detroit Tigers fans ecstatic as team combines for ninth no-hitter in franchise history: "Art of pitching. Wow" "What a phenomenal game today!" 

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jul 08, 2023 22:54 GMT
Detroit Tigers Ninth No-Hitter In Franchise History
Detroit Tigers Ninth No-Hitter In Franchise History

The Detroit Tigers were on fire on Saturday in their 2-0 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Three Detroit pitchers combined to no-hit Toronto for the team's ninth no-hitter in franchise history.

The last time MLB fans saw a combined no-hitter was last year in the postseason. Houston Astros pitchers Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies on November 2 last year.

The ninth no-hitter in franchise history! https://t.co/pmYNvUME5N

Starter Matt Manning was feeling it on Saturday. He went 6.2 innings striking out five and walking three batters. Jason Foley came in for 1.1 innings of no-hit work, followed by Alex Lange, closing out the final inning.

Lange was tasked with facing the heart of the order for the Blue Jays in Bo Bichette, Brandon Belt, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Lange had no problems as he struck out Bichette and got two groundouts.

"Art of pitching. Wow" one fan tweeted.
@tigers Art of pitching. Wow
"What a phenomenal game today! Could this be a turning point for the Tigers?!" another fan tweeted.
@tigers What a phenomenal game today!!!! Could this be a turning point for the Tigers?!?!?! 🔥 ⚾🔥⚾🔥⚾
My man @ehaase3 with TWO no-hitters in the show… LEGEND! twitter.com/tigers/status/…
I was today years old when I got to see a no-hitter in person. Baseball is the best. Manning/Foley/Lange are the greatest pitchers of all time. 🐯📈 twitter.com/tigers/status/…

Detroit Tigers fans could not be more proud of their team right now. The Toronto Blue Jays are not easy to keep off the basepaths. They are loaded with elite bats in their lineup.

@tigers Well done, boys… well done…excellent game! Enjoy the thrill of a no hitter…
@tigers YES!!!!!WHOOOOOHOOO!!!
@tigers I was there, wife was complaining about rain and we left. I’m sick
@tigers That’s what I’m talking about! Tiger History!
@tigers Lange keeping it real is my favorite 😂😂 “Holy Sh*t!”

Manager A.J. Hinch did his best to keep Manning in for as long as he could, but this was his third start after coming off the IL. He was exhausted in the seventh inning, and Hinch made the move to relieve him. There's no telling how the game would have turned out if Manning stayed in past the seventh.

This no-hitter is a bright spot for the Detroit Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers
Toronto Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers

This no-hitter is a bright spot for the Detroit Tigers, who are not all that competitive this season. They hold a 39-49 record, which puts them in third in the American League Central.

While they hold a record under .500, they are just five games behind the Minnesota Twins, who lead the division. Detroit can turn this around and fight for the division after the All-Star break. Neither the Cleveland Guardians nor Minnesota Twins have looked capable of pulling away from the division.

Detroit will need to get more consistent at the plate if they want to turn things around. They hold a .231 team batting average, ranking them 27th in the league. This team could make some noise if they figure out their batting woes.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...