The Detroit Tigers are adding on to their old, iconic uniforms. On Thursday, Detroit announced a partnership with Meijer, a local grocery chain throughout the Midwest.

The team will wear a Meijer patch on the sleeve of their jerseys. The Tigers are now the 10th MLB team to have such a sponsorship. They follow the Cincinnati Reds, who chose Kroger, another grocery chain, as their patch sponsor.

The patch will be on both home and away jerseys. Detroit will show off their new patch on Thursday in the first game of a series with the Chicago White Sox. It will be on the player's left arm sleeve.

An advertisement patch is not required for MLB teams, but they're becoming increasingly popular. They're not intrusive, and the sponsorship makes more money for the team.

"Cool. Does this mean we've got money to be a buyer at the deadline now?" one fan tweeted.

"I hate it thanks," another fan tweeted.

Detroit Tigers fans aren't too excited to see their iconic uniforms altered. Not many fans like the idea of baseball teams selling advertisement space on their jerseys. It reminds them of soccer or motorsports.

Fans believe there is more than enough opportunity for advertisements throughout the game and that there's no need for these patches. Fans want to relax and enjoy watching a game without being bombarded by ads, but those days are gone.

Are the Detroit Tigers a contender in the American League Central?

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

The Detroit Tigers have battled their way into second place in the division. While they're a sub-.500 team, they've put themselves in a position to stay in the hunt. Detroit has a 22-25 record, just 2.5 games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

The division is not at its most competitive, with the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox starting so poorly. There's no clear winner in this division, and Detroit can take advantage of that.

This week, they have a good opportunity to create space between them and the White Sox. A successful four-game series could put the Tigers first in the division, depending on how the Twins do.

This series will be important as they face the American League East-leading Texas Rangers afterward. That series will truly be a test for the Tigers, as Texas has been rolling this season.

