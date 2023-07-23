Detroit Tigers Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

At the MLB trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers are expected to sell. With a 40-50 record, the Tigers are currently ten games under .500. Despite this, the club sits third in an extremely weak AL Central division, just five games behind the division-leading Twins. They don't have a lot of things to sell, but there will undoubtedly be clubs that contact Scott Harris by the Aug. 1 deadline.

