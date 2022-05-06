Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros Prediction and Match Preview - May 8th | MLB Season 2022

The Houston Astros will welcome the Detroit Tigers to Minute Maid Ball Park in Houston this weekend for the first series of the season between the two teams. Both teams are at a critical point in the early stages of the season, and both will be looking to pick up some victories.

The Houston Astros are currently second in their division behind the Los Angeles Angels, while the Detroit Tigers, who have a record of 8-16, are occupying last place in the American League Central.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros

Date & Time: Sunday, May 8, 12:10 p.m. CST

Venue: Minute Maid Ball Park, Houston, Texas

Detroit Tigers Preview

Detroit has not had an impressive start to the 2022 season. They have only scored 74 runs, the fewest of any team in the MLB, even five fewer than the Cincinnati Reds, who have only won three games.

They lost their first game of the series against the Astros, and pitcher Tarik Skubal was credited with the loss for the Tigers. It is currently not known who will take the mound for the Tigers on Sunday.

Detroit Tigers Key Player - Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera has played in the league since 2003 and has been with the Tigers since 2008, far longer than anyone else on the club. Although Cabrera is not the slugger that he used to be, he continues to reach records at the age of 39.

Detroit Tigers @tigers Al Kaline and @MiguelCabrera share a spot in history at No. 31 on Major League Baseball's all-time hits list. Al Kaline and @MiguelCabrera share a spot in history at No. 31 on Major League Baseball's all-time hits list. https://t.co/oXqr1YY6sW

"Al Kaline and @MiguelCabrera share a spot in history at No. 31 on Major League Baseball's all-time hits list." - @ Detroit Tigers

Last night, Cabrera obtained his 1,512th career hit, which ties him with Al Kaline for number 31 on the all-time MLB hit list. The Tigers have counted on Cabrera's consistency for a long time and will continue to do so.

Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup

Akil Badoo, CF Robbie Grossman, LF Javier Baez, SS Austin Meadows, RF Miguel Cabrera, DH Jeimer Candelario, 3B Spencer Torkelson, 1B Tucker Barnhart, C

Pitcher: TBD

Houston Astros Preview

After the Los Angeles Angels broke out with an electric start to the 2022 season, the Astros took a back seat in the AL West. This now seems to be changing. After sweeping the Seattle Mariners this week, the Astros now find themselves just 1.5 games behind the Angels. A good performance in this series could catapult them into the first place.

The starting pitcher for the Astros will be right-hander Jake Odorizzi. With a record of 2-2, Odorizzi will be looking to get back in the win column.

Houston Astros Key Player - Jose Altuve

He may be one of the smallest players in baseball, but Jose Altuve has a big ability to change games. Altuve has played for the Astros since 2011. In that time, he has led the league in hits for four seasons and in stolen bases for two.

"Jose Altuve homers on the first pitch!" - @ Fox Sports: MLB

His start to the season was marred by some injury problems. However, the speedster seems to be back. He kicked off the series with the Tigers on Thursday night by homering off the first pitch.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Jose Altuve, 2B Chas McCormick, CF Michael Brantley, DH Alex Bregman, 3B Jordan Alvarez, LF Kyle Tucker, LF J.J. Matijevic, 1B Jeremy Pena, SS Jason Castro, C

Pitcher: Jake Odorizzi

Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros Predicition

The Tigers are obviously struggling while the Astros are on something of a tear. Indeed, Dusty Baker's team has won four straight now. It will be quite a challenge for the Tigers to win this series. Our prediction: Astros win, 3-1.

Where to watch the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros

Detroit Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Livestream: MLB.TV

Houston Astros

TV: Fox South

Livestream: MLB.TV

The Astros are firmly eyeing the top spot in the division. However, the Angels made easy work of the Red Sox in their previous series and are now set to face the lagging Washington Nationals. The Astros will be keen to gain some W's against the Tigers and remain competitive.

