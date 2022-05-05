Houston Astros Injury Update: Jose Altuve leaves game after a miss hit mishap, missed 12 games recently

It was a painful day at the office for the Houston Astros' All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve in the Astros' 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. In the bottom of the fourth, with the Astros up 4-0, Altuve fouled a ball off his groin. The 2017 AL Most Valuable Player collapsed to the ground in pain as the home crowd fell silent.

"Jose Altuve was removed from today's game due to groin soreness after this foul ball" -@TalkinBaseball_

The seven-time AL All-Star walked off the initial shock of the injury, stepped back in and resumed his at-bat. Altuve then struck a single into right field. He advanced to third and eventually came around to score on an Alex Bregman sacrifice fly. Altuve was later escorted into the Houston Astros clubhouse in Minute Maid Park, prompting him to be replaced in the game by journeyman Niko Goodrum.

This season has not been kind to the Houston Astros superstar, Jose Altuve

Entering the 2022 season, it was undisputed that Altuve would be the leader of the reigning American League Champions. The Houston Astros are looking to return to the World Series even after losing two key pieces. All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left for the Minnesota Twins via free agency and starting pitcher Zack Greinke left for the Kansas City Royals. However, things have not gone according to plan for either party. The Houston Astros entered this series third in the American League West division, and Altuve has been below the Mendoza line for most of the year.

"Jose Altuve fouled a ball off his groin and then got a hit. The Legend continues."- Brian McTaggart

The series against the Seattle Mariners may serve as a turning point for the ballclub, however. After pulling off a three-game sweep against the Mariners, the Houston Astros look to have gotten things back on track. They gave up only two runs in the series and scored seven runs in the finale. Altuve's bat is also starting to show signs of levity. The Venezuelan second baseman has hit safely in five of his last six games out of the leadoff spot. If the Astros want to have any chance, they'll need Altuve to perform at a high level.

