Joe Mantiply of the Arizona Diamondbacks is trying to keep his team's spirits up. After losing the first Game of the World Series, the Snakes are doing their best to remind themselves that the series has only just begun.

At each stage of the 2023 playoffs, the D-Backs have surprised even the most apologetic pundits. Now, it's just a question of reminding themselves of that very important fact.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Diamondbacks are going with a bullpen game and starting Joe Mantiply in Game 4." - Phillies Tailgate

Statistically speaking, 6-foot-4 relief pitcher Joe Mantiply has hardly been a lynchpin of his team's bullpen this postseason. Over the course of 6.1 innings of work this October, Mantiply owns a 4.26 ERA, owing to the fact that he has surrendered three runs, all three of which were in the Snakes' blowout Game 3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

In Game 1 of the World Series, the D-Backs held a lead over the Texas Rangers for most of the game. Ketel Marte extended his hitting streak to 17 games, and Tommy Pham connected for a solo shot. By the ninth inning, the Diamondbacks were up 5-3 with just two outs to go until victory.

Unfortunately for Snakes fans, the win was not to be. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager took Diamonbacks closer Paul Seward deep in the bottom of the ninth before Adolis Garcia sealed the deal for Texas in the bottom of the eleventh.

Despite the soul-crushing nature of the defeat, Joe Mantiply maintains that the Arizona Diamondbacks remain optimistic about their prospects in the series. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Game 2, the 32-year old Mantiply held that his team was in a "pretty good headspace".

Expand Tweet

"Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Joe Mantiply says the team is still rolling with good vibes after Friday night's heartbreaking loss." - Arizona Sports

Game 2 of the World Series is set for a first pitch just after 7 pm local time. On the mound for the D-Backs will be Merill Kelly, facing off against leftie Jordan Montgomery.

Joe Mantiply and entire Diamondbacks bullpen will need to step up

After an underwhelming showing from Zac Gallen in Game 1, the D-Backs will turn to Merrill Kelly to attempt to get the job done in Game 2. While Kelly, Gallen, and Brandon Pfaadt have all been strong on balance, the D-Backs have relied on relievers for over 54 innings this postseason. In order to win the World Series, they may need to lean on the pen even more.