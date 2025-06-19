Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 19, 2025

The Blue Jays are gunning for a sweep against the visiting Diamondbacks in Game 3 of their series in Toronto. After a walk-off victory in the first game, the Jays smothered the D'backs yesterday with an 8-1 stomp.

All-Star Kevin Gausman will start the series-closer opposite Arizona's Ryne Nelson. Gausman has posted a 5-5 record with a 4.08 ERA and 80 strikeouts across 81.2 innings this year. Nelson, on the other hand, has a 3-2 record with a 4.14 ERA with 41 strikeouts across 50 innings.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays recent form and records

The Jays are currently third in the AL East with an impressive 40-33 record. With the recent misfortune that has been plaguing the Yankees, Toronto is now just two games behind for the divisional lead.

The D'backs, meanwhile, have lost three straight but still have a fighting chance in the NL West with a 36-37 record. They're currently three games out of the wild card spots.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays odds

Money Line: AZ (+125), TOR (-135)

Run Spread: AZ +1.5 (-173), TOR -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-112), U 8.5 (-106)

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays injuries

AZ injury report

Christian Montes De Oca (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Justin Martinez (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Corbin Burnes (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

A.J. Puk (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Cristian Mena (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Kendall Graveman (RP): 15-day IL (hip)

Jordan Montgomery (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Blake Walston (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

TOR injury report

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Ryan Burr (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Nathan Lukes (RF): 7-day IL (concussion)

Max Scherzer (SP): 60-day IL (thumb)

Bowden Francis (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Anthony Santander (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)

Nick Sandlin (RP): 15-day IL (lat)

Yimi Garcia (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Alek Manoah (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays projected lineup

AZ projected lineup

Corbin Carroll (RF)

Ketel Marte (2B)

Geraldo Perdomo (SS)

Josh Naylor (1B)

Eugenio Suarez (3B)

Lourdes Gurriel (LF)

Pavin Smith (DH)

Gabriel Moreno (C)

Alek Thomas (CF)

Ryne Nelson (SP, 3-2 | 4.14 ERA | 41 K)

TOR projected lineup

Bo Bichette (SS)

Addison Barger (RF)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)

Alejandro Kirk (C)

George Springer (DH)

Andres Gimenez (2B)

Ernie Clement (3B)

Alan Roden (LF)

Jonathan Clase (CF)

Kevin Gausman (SP, 5-5 | 4.08 ERA | 80 K)

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays picks and game prediction

With home field advantage, the Jays are slightly favored in the series closer. Given the D'backs' struggles on offense in Toronto, they should see the series sweep through. Feel free to back the Jays for a decisive sweep of the NL West contenders.

Run Line: TOR -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-112)

Prediction: TOR wins, 6-4

