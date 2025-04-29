MLB insider fires brutal shot at Blue Jays manager for 'inexcusable' Kevin Gausman call

Toronto Blue Jays manager decided to hand the ball to Kevin Gausman on Sunday in the first game of their doubleheader. Facing off against the New York Yankees, he had a tough mission on his hands.

He did not have much problem in the first or second innings. However, during the third inning, the Yankees got their barrels on the ball, scoring six runs while Gausman walked five batters.

Gausman threw 53 pitches during that third inning. It ultimately ended up with him being ejected from the game. MLB insider Jim Bowden was frustrated with Schneider's use of Gausman, taking direct shots at the manager.

"If I saw my manager leave a pitcher in for 53 pitches, by the eighth inning, I'd be sitting in his chair waiting for him to come into his office. We got $110 million invested in Kevin Gausman, & you're going to let him throw 53 pitches in an inning & put him at risk for injury?" said Bowden.

Bowden cannot believe Schneider left him out there for 53 pitches. For most pitchers, they are looking to go 100 pitches. Gausman already did half of that in just one inning.

"I mean, every doctor will tell you not to ever let that happen. That's inexcusable and it's wrong" he added.

The Blue Jays already have Max Scherzer on the 15-day IL. He injured his right thumb in late March, and they cannot afford to lose another pitcher. The American League East is hot this season, and Toronto cannot dig itself a hole early.

Video of Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman falling down the stairs is circulating following his ejection

Toronto Blue Jays - Kevin Gausman (Photo via IMAGN)

There is no denying that Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not have a good day on Sunday. He did not have his best stuff on the mound, which was frustrating, leading to his ejection in the third inning.

Things would go from bad to worse as he appeared to have slipped while chirping back at the home plate umpire from the dugout. He stumbled down the steps in a video that has made its rounds.

Stumbling in the fashion that he did was the last thing he wanted to do. Luckily, he did not seem to injure himself after slipping on the stairs, but the damage had already been done. Hopefully, the former San Francisco Giants pitcher can put this behind him and let it rip during his next start.

