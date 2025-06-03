Diamondbacks vs Braves: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 3, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to Atlanta as they square off against the Braves in a three-game series starting on Tuesday. In the previous three-game set between the two squads, Atlanta came out with a 2-1 series victory.
A battle of struggling All-Star starters is bound to commence as the D-backs' Zac Gallen is set to face the Braves' Spencer Strider. Gallen has posted a 3-7 record and 5.54 ERA across 12 starts. Strider, meanwhile, has yet to record a victory since returning from injury. He holds a 0-3 record and a 4.50 ERA in 2025.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves recent form and records
Interestingly, the two squads have identical rankings in their respective divisions and virtually the same record as well. The D-backs possess a 28-31 record, while the Braves have a 27-31 tally, good for the fourth seeds in the NL West and NL East, respectively.
After mounting an early challenge to begin the season, Arizona is slowly starting to taper off, having won just two of its last 10 games. Similarly, Atlanta isn't faring any better, as it has yet to find its footing with the return of stars Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves odds
Money Line: AZ (+121), ATL (-132)
Run Spread: AZ +1.5 (-174), ATL -1.5 (+144)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-117), U 8.5 (-102)
Diamondbacks vs. Braves injuries
AZ injury report
- Corbin Burnes (SP): Day-to-day (elbow)
- Eduardo Rodriguez (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- A.J. Puk (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Jordan Montgomery (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
ATL injury report
- Joe Jimenez (RP): 60-day IL (knee)
- AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-day IL (torn UCL)
- Stuart Fairchild (RF): 10-day IL (finger)
- Nacho Alvarez Jr. (SS): 60-day IL (wrist)
- Reynaldo Lopez (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
Diamondbacks vs. Braves projected lineup
AZ projected lineup
- Corbin Carroll (RF)
- Ketel Marte (2B)
- Geraldo Perdomo (SS)
- Josh Naylor (1B)
- Eugenio Suarez (3B)
- Lourdes Gurriel (LF)
- Pavin Smith (DH)
- Gabriel Moreno (C)
- Alek Thomas (CF)
- Zac Gallen (SP, 3-7 | 5.54 ERA | 66 K)
ATL projected lineup
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF)
- Drake Baldwin (C)
- Marcell Ozuna (DH)
- Matt Olson (1B)
- Austin Riley (3B)
- Alex Verdugo (LF)
- Ozzie Albies (2B)
- Michael Harris II (CF)
- Spencer Strider (SP, 0-3 | 4.50 ERA | 15 K)
Diamondbacks vs. Braves picks and game prediction
History-wise, the Braves have established superiority over the D-backs, having won seven of their last 10 meetings. Given that the former has the home field advantage and is carrying a 17-11 record at Truist Park, the Braves should easily take the win against the Arizona.
Run Line: ATL -1.5 (+144)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-117)
Prediction: ATL wins, 8-4