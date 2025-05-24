Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 24, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals are set to continue their three-game series on Saturday at Busch Stadium. Arizona is looking to bounce back after dropping the series opener to St. Louis.
The Diamondbacks are now sitting at 26-25 on the season, while the Cardinals have been slightly better at 28-23 on the season. Both teams look like playoff contenders early in the season, and this should be a great weekend of baseball.
Here is a look at the odds for this game and some predictions to make.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals prediction
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a tough team to figure out this season as they have been incredibly streaky. Arizona has belted 72 home runs this season and Corbin Carroll leads the way with 15 home runs.
Merrill Kelly will be on the mound for the Diamondbacks in this matchup and he has gone 5-2 with a 3.26 ERA so far this season. Arizona needs a great start from Kelly to give the offense a chance to deliver.
Matthew Liberatore will take the ball for the St. Louis Cardinals and he keeps getting better with each start. Liberatore has gone 3-3 with a 2.92 ERA so far this season, but he has to keep the ball in the park.
Lars Nootbar leads the Cardinals with seven home runs this season, but they don't have a ton of power. Look for the Diamondbacks to take control of this game with the offense.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals odds
Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks EVEN, St. Louis Cardinals (-120)
Run Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (+165), Cardinals -1.5 (-200)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120), Under 7.5 (EVEN)
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals injuries
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)
A.J. Puk (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)
Jordan Montgomery (LHP): Entire season (Torn UCL)
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
Willson Contreras (1B): TBD (Back spasms)
Zack Thompson (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left lat strain)
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals picks
St. Louis might have won the series opener, but the focus should be on the Diamondbacks in this game. Arizona is going to even up the series and should be the focus when making picks.
Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks EVEN
Run Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (+165)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120)