Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 13, MLB 2025

National League West Division rivals square off on Tuesday night when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Francisco Giants. Arizona won the series opener 2-1, and this should be another close game between two of the top teams in the NL.
The Diamondbacks come into this game with a 22-20 record, while the Giants are 24-18 on the year. Odds for this matchup have been released, and there are some predictions that can be made for this battle.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction
Corbin Carroll is having a monster season at the top of the Arizona Diamondbacks order, leading the team with 13 home runs. Arizona is a team with a ton of power, but the offense was relatively quiet in the series opener.
Brandon Pfaadt is set to start for the Diamondbacks, and he is 6-2 with a 3.28 ERA this season. Pfaadt has been pitching deep into games, and Arizona could use a similar performance in this one.
Robbie Ray will take the ball for the San Francisco Giants and he is a perfect 5-0 on the year. The veteran has not only been able to win games, but his 2.84 ERA shows how tough he has been on opponents.
Matt Chapman is pacing the Giants with eight home runs, and other players are hitting well. Look for San Francisco to break out on offense in this game as they pick up a big win.
Prediction: San Francisco Giants 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3
Diamondbacks vs. Giants odds
Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -115, San Francisco Giants -105
Run Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+150), Giants +1.5 (-180)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-110), Under 7.5 (-110)
Diamondbacks vs. Giants injuries
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
Justin Martinez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
A.J. Puk (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)
Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)
Blake Walston (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn left UCL)
San Francisco Giants injury report
Casey Schmitt (1B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Tyler Fitzgerald (2B): 10-Day IL (Left rib fracture)
Jerar Encarnacion (1B/OF): 60-Day IL (Left hand fracture)
Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)
Diamondbacks vs. Giants picks
This is going to be another game that comes down to the final out, but the outcome will be reversed. Picking the Giants is going to be the way to go in this NL West battle.
Money Line: San Francisco Giants -105
Run Spread: Giants +1.5 (-180)
Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-110)