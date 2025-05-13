Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 13, MLB 2025

National League West Division rivals square off on Tuesday night when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Francisco Giants. Arizona won the series opener 2-1, and this should be another close game between two of the top teams in the NL.

Ad

The Diamondbacks come into this game with a 22-20 record, while the Giants are 24-18 on the year. Odds for this matchup have been released, and there are some predictions that can be made for this battle.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robbie Ray is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Corbin Carroll is having a monster season at the top of the Arizona Diamondbacks order, leading the team with 13 home runs. Arizona is a team with a ton of power, but the offense was relatively quiet in the series opener.

Ad

Trending

Brandon Pfaadt is set to start for the Diamondbacks, and he is 6-2 with a 3.28 ERA this season. Pfaadt has been pitching deep into games, and Arizona could use a similar performance in this one.

Robbie Ray will take the ball for the San Francisco Giants and he is a perfect 5-0 on the year. The veteran has not only been able to win games, but his 2.84 ERA shows how tough he has been on opponents.

Ad

Matt Chapman is pacing the Giants with eight home runs, and other players are hitting well. Look for San Francisco to break out on offense in this game as they pick up a big win.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

Diamondbacks vs. Giants odds

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -115, San Francisco Giants -105

Run Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+150), Giants +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-110), Under 7.5 (-110)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants injuries

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Ad

Justin Martinez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

A.J. Puk (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)

Blake Walston (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn left UCL)

San Francisco Giants injury report

Casey Schmitt (1B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Tyler Fitzgerald (2B): 10-Day IL (Left rib fracture)

Jerar Encarnacion (1B/OF): 60-Day IL (Left hand fracture)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants picks

This is going to be another game that comes down to the final out, but the outcome will be reversed. Picking the Giants is going to be the way to go in this NL West battle.

Ad

Money Line: San Francisco Giants -105

Run Spread: Giants +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More