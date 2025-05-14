Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 14, MLB 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants will wrap up their three-game series with a rubber game in Wednesday. Arizona had a 2-1 win in the series opener, and the Giants took Game 2 with a 10-6 win.

Arizona comes into this game with a 22-21 record and San Francisco is sitting at 25-18 on the year.

Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and predictions that need to be made.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction

Eduardo Rodriguez is pitching today- Source: Imagn

Veteran Eduardo Rodriguez is set to take the mound for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon, and he is looking to turn his season around. Rodriguez is 1-3 with a 6.86 ERA this season, but he has proven that he can have success at this level.

Corbin Carroll continues to terrorize opposing pitchers as he leads Arizona with 14 home runs and 31 RBIs. Arizona has a loaded lineup and the offense should set the tone in this matchup.

Jordan Hicks is going to start for the San Francisco Giants. He has gone 1-4 with a 5.82 ERA this season. San Francisco needs Wicks to go deep into this game, something he has struggled with this season.

Matt Chapman has belted eight home runs for the Giants, but there are some holes in this lineup. Arizona is going to score enough runs to take control of this matchup.

Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks 5, San Francisco Giants 3

Diamondbacks vs. Giants odds

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -105, San Francisco Giants -115

Run Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+160), Giants +1.5 (-190)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-130), Under 7.5 (+110)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants injuries

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Justin Martinez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

A.J. Puk (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)

Blake Walston (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn left UCL)

San Francisco Giants injury report

Casey Schmitt (1B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Tyler Fitzgerald (2B): 10-Day IL (Left rib fracture)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)

Jerar Encarnacion (1B/OF): 60-Day IL (Left hand fracture)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants picks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the edge in the starting pitching matchup and that should come into play when making picks. Focus on Arizona as they are likely to get the job done.

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -105

Run Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+160)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-130)

