Diamondbacks vs. Guardians: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 20, 2025

The Diamondbacks took Game 2 of their series against the Guardians in a momentum swinging matchup with a 6-5 win, snapping a four-game losing streak. They head to the decider on Wednesday with a 61-66 record, placed fourth in the NL West.

The Guardians, 64-61, are third in the AL Central and have dropped four of their last five games. They have been leapfrogged by the Kansas City Royals for second place in the division and are 3.0 games outside the AL Wild Card spots.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather

Time: 3:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field

Money Line: Diamondbacks -120, Guardians +100

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game 3: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Diamondbacks

Ryan Thompson: 15 Day IL (Scapular strain),

Anthony DeSclafani: 15 Day IL (Thumb),

Blake Walston: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Corbin Burnes: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Gabriel Moreno: 60 Day IL (Hand),

A.J. Puk: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Christian Montes De Oca: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Cristian Mena: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Justin Martinez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Kevin Ginkel: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Tommy Henry: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Guardians

Lane Thomas: 10 Day IL (Foot),

Ben Lively: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

John Means: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Andrew Walters: 60 Day IL (Lat),

Will Brennan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Sam Hentges: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Expected Lineups

Diamondbacks

DH Ketel Marte S RF C. Carroll L SS G. Perdomo S LF L. Gurriel R 1B T. Locklear R 3B B. Alexander R C James McCann R 2B I. Vargas S CF Alek Thomas L

Guardians

LF Steven Kwan L RF D. Schneemann L 3B Jose Ramirez S DH K. Manzardo L SS G. Arias R 1B C.J. Kayfus L CF A. Martinez S C Bo Naylor L 2B B. Rocchio S

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game 3: Expert picks and prediction

Brandon Pfaadt (12-8, 5.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP) takes the mound for the Dbacks. Despite his high earned-run value, he has the fourth-best W-L record in all of MLB. The Guardians have decided to turn to prospect Parker Messic, who has a 3.47 ERA in 20 starts for Triple-A affiliate Columbus.

The Guardians' lineup is the fourth-worst in the MLB this season in run production with just 491 total runs from the box. Jose Ramirez leads them in all batting columns, with Steven Kwan the other significant at-bat. Dbacks' trio of Corbin Caroll, Ketel Marte, and Geraldo Perdomo will look to back the rookie starter.

Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 5

Picks: Diamondbacks ML (-120), Over 8.5 runs

