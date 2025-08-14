Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 14, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies face off on Thursday evening in Denver for the 10th time this year, with Arizona leading the season series 7-2. The D-backs are fresh off a huge offensive performance from Ketel Marte, who was 4-for-5 with four RBIs, and they'll try to ride that into a matchup against a Rockies team that has lost eight of its last 10 games.

Ad

Colorado's offense has been inconsistent but still has bright spots like Jordan Beck and Ezequiel Tovar, while Arizona continues to lean on the power that has propelled them to fourth in MLB with 171 home runs. With Eduardo Rodriguez facing Bradley Blalock, this contest could feature a plethora of offense, especially in hitter-friendly Coors Field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks - Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP)

Eduardo Rodriguez has been inconsistent this year, recording a 4-7 record with a 5.68 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, and 105 strikeouts in 103 innings. Control has been a problem, as seen in his recent start on August 9 versus Colorado, when he allowed five runs on six hits and five walks in 5.1 innings.

Ad

Trending

Though he has been able to miss bats, high walk rates and hard contact have been detrimental to him, and he is a risky arm in offenses like Coors Field that favor hitters.

Rockies - Bradley Blalock (RHP)

Bradley Blalock has also had a rough campaign in limited action, compiling a 1-3 record with a 7.89 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, and just 22 strikeouts through 43.1 innings. He took on the same Diamondbacks in his last start on August 9, surrendering five runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings.

Ad

The 25-year-old righty has struggled to go deep into games and has been susceptible to crooked innings, which the Arizona offense will likely look to capitalize on in this rematch as well.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Arizona - Ketel Marte

Ketel Marte has been one of the most consistent bats for Arizona this season, hitting .297 with 23 homers, 54 RBIs, and 66 runs scored. He's coming off a monster performance on August 13 against the Rangers, going 4-for-5 with a three-run homer and another RBI. His power and average hitting make him a threat at the top of the order, especially against struggling pitching.

Ad

Colorado - Hunter Goodman

Hunter Goodman continues to provide consistent pop in Colorado's lineup, batting .276 with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs this year. In his most recent contest against the Cardinals, he made the most of a pinch-hit opportunity, going 1-for-1 with a two-run homer. His power plays especially well at Coors Field, so he's a threat for a long ball in this series.

Injury Report

Colorado Rockies

Thairo Estrada – Hamstring, 60-Day IL

Orlando Arcia – Elbow, 10-Day IL

Seth Halvorsen – Elbow, 15-Day IL

Antonio Senzatela – Finger, 15-Day IL

Zach Agnos – Hand, 15-Day IL

German Marquez – Shoulder, 15-Day IL

Ryan Ritter – Finger, 10-Day IL

Kris Bryant – Lumbar, 60-Day IL

Jeff Criswell – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Ad

Arizona Diamondbacks

Anthony DeSclafani – Thumb, 15-Day IL

Kevin Ginkel – Shoulder, 60-Day IL

Gabriel Moreno – Hand, 60-Day IL

Tommy Henry – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Pavin Smith – Oblique, 10-Day IL

Ryan Thompson – Scapular strain, 15-Day IL

Ildemaro Vargas – Foot, 10-Day IL

Christian Montes De Oca – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Justin Martinez – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Cristian Mena – Shoulder, 60-Day IL

Corbin Burnes – Elbow, 60-Day IL

A.J. Puk – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Blake Walston – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Current Odds

Run Line

Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5 (−118)

Colorado Rockies +1.5 (−103)

Totals

Over 12 (−115)

Under 12 (−106)

Ad

Moneyline

Arizona Diamondbacks −175

Colorado Rockies +143

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Guess: Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 5

Best Bets

Diamondbacks Moneyline (-175): Arizona’s offense versus Blalock’s pitching makes this a strong win candidate. Diamondbacks -1.5 (Run Line -118): Given Colorado’s rotation struggles and Arizona’s slugging, they should win comfortably. Over 12 Runs (-115): With both bullpens shaky and Coors Field’s hitter-friendly nature, Over is a compelling angle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More