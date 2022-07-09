“Did clay Holmes retire or something?” “He just blew 2 games vs the Cubs” - MLB Twitter rips into the league’s feed for suggesting that Josh Hader is the best closer in baseball

Josh Hader is undoubtedly one of the best closers in all of baseball. Twitter reacted negatively this afternoon, though, after the MLB's feed suggested he might be the very best in the entire league.

Hader's brilliance is nothing new. He owns a career 2.21 earned-run average over his six years in the majors, and that includes his less-successful first few years. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Hader owns a 1.36 ERA over 89 total appearances.

They haven't all been save opportunities, but Hader rarely misses when assigned one. He leads both the American and National Leagues in saves this season with 25.

In 2021 and 2022, his strikeouts per nine innings average has been off the charts. Last year, it was 15.6. This year it's still holding strong at 15.3. In total, Hader has struck out 529 batters in his career. That's over the course of just 310 innings, giving him almost an average of two strikeouts per inning.

Despite all of that, MLB Twitter was generally displeased this afternoon after the league asked if he's the best closer this season.

New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes has been having an excellent season. He owns a miniscule 0.47 ERA with 16 saves in 2022.

Hader is also coming off one of his worst weeks of the year. In two appearances against the Chicago Cubs, he allowed two runs and three hits. That's an uncharacteristically high amount for Josh Hader.

The rest of MLB Twitter had similar responses. Here are some of the best reactions.

Milwaukee Brewers closing pitcher Josh Hader has 25 saves this season.

St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley is another reliever having an excellent season. His ERA is just 0.77 this season.

The MLB's post listed Hader's statistics since the beginning of 2021. His success has carried over the course of two seasons, whereas Holmes and Helsley have been breakout relievers this year.

Red Sox reliever John Schreiber owns a 0.64 ERA this year but has recorded only three saves.

Hader has appeared in 27.2 innings this season, whereas Clay Holmes has pitched 38.

Holmes has punched out 39 batters this year, while Hader has struck out 47.

At 28 years old, Hader still has plenty of baseball ahead of him. He also becomes a free agent in 2024.

The Brewers will host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game set this weekend.

