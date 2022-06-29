"Helsley is a beast" "I mean it's the Marlins so pump the breaks" - MLB fans divided after St. Louis Cardinals pitchers outclass Miami Marlins in tight game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins continued their three-game series in St. Louis tonight.

The Cardinals gave the ball to starting pitcher Dakota Hudson. Hudson went five innings, allowing three earned runs. He faced off against Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett. Garrett managed to go just 4.2 innings, allowing five earned runs.

The St. Louis Cardinals trailed early but managed to come back by as many as three runs to win by a score of 5-3.

The Cardinals' record now sits at 43-34 on the season, a 0.5 game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings.

Closer Ryan Helsley got the save for St. Louis. It was his sixth save of the season. On the season, Helsley has an impressive 0.30 ERA and 12.74 strikeouts per nine innings.

Helsley is simply a beast this season and is looking more and more like an All-Star.

The St. Louis Cardinals have won the first two games of the series against the Miami Marlins. The Marlins are now 33-40 on the season.

While the comeback win was impressive, the Cardinals did what they should have done, and that is beat bad teams at home.

The Cardinals will look for a series sweep tomorrow night, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:45 PM EDT.

St. Louis Cardinals come back after early deficit

Tommy Edman blasts an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3 during tonight's Miami Marlins v St. Louis Cardinals game.

The St. Louis Cardinals trailed in the early innings by a score of 3-0 after a series of RBI base hits by Miguel Rojas and Jorge Soler.

The score would not last long as Dylan Carlson got the Cards on the board with an RBI single in the fourth inning.

"Dylan Carlson drives in Tommy Edman and the #STLCards are on the board for the first time tonight."-@Bally Sports Midwest

Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa smacked a triple into the left-center field gap to make the score 3-2.

"Donovan scores from first on Sosa's RBI triple and the #STLCards are back within one!"-@Bally Sports Midwest

Tommy Edman then tied the game up, scoring Sosa to make it 3-3.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals Sosa goes for three and Tommy ties it! Sosa goes for three and Tommy ties it! https://t.co/jdQKOsy5FB

"Sosa goes for three and Tommy ties it!"-@Cardinals

The Cardinals would keep piling on runs in the fifth inning as Dylan Carlson ripped a ground-rule double into the right-field bleachers.

"A Dylan double gives the #STLCards their first lead of the night!"-@Bally Sports Midwest

Paul Goldschmidt then singled to drive in Carlson to make it 5-3. That would be all the Cardinals would need as the bullpen, behind Ryan Helsley, shut the door to hold on by a score of 5-3.

