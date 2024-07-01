Did Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea have twins? Exploring how Dodgers couple welcomed two newborns six weeks apart

For the duration of Freddie Freeman's time in MLB, his family has often acted as public company. First with his wife, Chelsea, and then with their growing family that now amounts to three boys.

While the Freemans are proud to be the parents of three children, it was not always so easy. In fact, Chelsea has spoken openly about the problems that she encountered when she first entered the journey of motherhood.

Freddie first met Chelsea in 2011, one year after Freddie made his MLB debut for the Atlanta Braves. At the time, she was a student at the University of Central Florida. The pair were married in late 2014, one year after Chelsea's graduation.

After welcoming their first son Charlie in 2016 via an emergency cesarean procedure. The pair attempted to conceive for years, but were unsuccessful. As Chelsea Freeman said herself to ESPN in 2021:

"It was a lot of doctors' appointments, a lot of procedures, a lot of tests, A lot of them by myself, because it was during the baseball season. It's all worth it in the end, but going through that ... definitely one of the hardest things mentally that you could go through."

Ultimately, Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea were able to find a surrogate, which happened to co-incide with Chelsea surprisingly falling pregnant for a third time in 2021. The pair ended up welcoming Maximus and Brandon on 20 December, 2020 and 14 February 2021 respectively.

In 2022, when the twins were less than two years old, the Freeman family opted to move across the country due to Freddie's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now under a six-year, $162 million deal with the team, the first baseman has hit .322/.406/.532 with 62 home runs and 254 RBIs since joining the club two and a half seasons ago.

Family is everything for Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea

When Freddie Freeman's Braves defeated the Houston Astros to win the 2021 World Series, Chelsea and their three sons were among the first ones to swarm the star. In fact, being far from family has never been Freeman's style, as he told MLB.com:

“I know there are so many people who are gone way longer than me in the military and stuff like that. I get it, but I’m not built to be able to do that. I need my family.”

Thankfully, everything worked out, and the Freeman home is always abustle with life.

