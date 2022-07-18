"Did the Orioles just draft a 6 year old?" "i’m gonna need a birth certificate cause there’s no way he’s not 12" - MLB Twitter refuses to believe 2022 Draft's #1 pick Jackson Holiday is 18

With the first pick in the 2022 MLB draft, the Baltimore Orioles selected Jackson Holliday from Stillwater High School. The 18-year-old is one of the most promising young hitters in baseball and there is a lot of excitement surrounding his potential.

For baseball fans, though, Jackson Holliday doesn't look like your stereotypical ball player. The baby-faced shortstop is getting called out by fans who cannot believe how someone who looks so young can be drafted first overall.

The @orioles select SS Jackson Holliday with the 1st overall pick in the 2022

The 6'1, 180 pounder from Oklahoma definitely has a lot of growing up to do before he can hang in the majors. Holliday turns 19 in December but has a lot of development left if he wants to be a key member of this Baltimore Orioles lineup.

Jackson Holliday is the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday

Matt Holliday of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a double in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds.

Although he may look young, Holliday's numbers throughout his school career have been outstanding.



In 41 games as a senior, he had a .685 batting average and a .749 on-base percentage. He further recorded 17 home runs, 79 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and has a national high school record 89 hits.

Jackson is the son of former MLB player Matt Holliday and has been raised around the game his whole life. He has the knowledge and pedigree it takes to succeed in the big leagues.

According to some analysts and fans, Jackson has been around the majors swinging bats since he was three years old. He started in the Colorado Rockies clubhouse before spending seven years around the St. Louis Cardinals. Five years ago, while his dad was playing for the New York Yankees, he apparently befriended rookie Aaron Judge.



The 2022 MLB Draft was particularly young. Five of the top 15 draft picks in this class are out of the high school level.

Druw Jones, son of MLB star Andruw Jones, was selected number two overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Elijah Green, 18, attended the well-known IMG Academy in Florida. New York Mets shortstop Jett Williams and San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Lesko were drafted number 14 and 15 respectively.



The Oriolos have a great record when it comes to drafting out of high school. Manny Machado was selected third overall in the 2010 draft. Current first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was the 34th overall selection in 2015. Grayson Rodriguez, their top pitching prospect, was selected number 11 overall in 2018.

While people may be giving Holliday a hard time online, he has a lot of potential and stands to be a sound shortstop in the years to come.

