DJ LeMahieu Landing Spots: 3 top teams that could be a fit for DFA'd Yankees veteran

One day after being benched from the starting lineup of the New York Yankees, infielder DJ LeMahieu finds himself designated for assignment, and his time with the club could be over soon. The 36-year-old, who's owed roughly $22 million through 2026, was DFA'd following his underwhelming performances and injury issues.

The move comes after manager Aaron Boone put Jazz Chisholm Jr. back at second base and Oswald Peraza at third. Falling out of favor was LeMahieu, who has only hit .266 and two home runs. With the trade deadline approaching, there's a good chance that the Yankees could trade him.

Three teams where DJ LeMahieu could end up next after being DFA'd

#1 Chicago Cubs

DJ LeMahieu began his career with the Cubs, so a return to the franchise, which selected him in the second round of the 2009 MLB draft, is on the cards. The Cubs have a youthful core that needs veteran guidance, and LeMahieu could be that person.

However, the downside with this transaction is that the Cubs are a postseason-contending team and might not want to take on LeMahieu's struggling at-bat in their lineup.

#2 Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays could use DJ LeMahieu as a utility bat and occasional second baseman, especially during injury runs. The veteran infielder would bring much-needed veteran stability, and his switch-hitting prowess would give John Schneider multiple depth options to play with.

However, LeMahieu's contract could be an obstacle, and the Yankees may have to take some of his salary in their books to enable this transaction.

#3 San Diego Padres

In DJ LeMahieu, the Padres would get an experienced, switch-hitting bench option to complement their star-studded lineup. If this transaction happens, LeMahieu will also find his way back to the NL West after playing for the Colorado Rockies between 2012 and 2018.

LeMahieu has immense postseason experience, which could come in handy for the Padres. The only financial obstacle is that the Padres might not want to take that much salary to fill up a bench role.

