"Do the Diamondbacks know they play baseball?" "I would have sent the whole infield down to single A ball immediately" - MLB Twitter reacts to hilarious errors made by Arizona Diamondbacks infield

So far this season, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been a mediocre team at best, currently holding a .500 record and standing fourth in the National League West. The Diamondbacks have not really received much attention this MLB season, but that all changed yesterday when their infield had an absolute meltdown against the Kansas City Royals.

MLB Errors @mlberrors The Diamondbacks play baseball The Diamondbacks play baseball https://t.co/yPBjiMSdzw

"The Diamondbacks play baseball" - @ MLB Errors

MLB Errors is a Twitter account that showcases the lowpoints of MLB players in the field. This sequence of plays by the Diamondbacks infield might be some of the worst in baseball so far this season. Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield steals second base, the Diamondbacks catcher overthrows the bag, and Merrifield runs to third. Then, the Diamondbacks shortstop chucks the ball to third base, but nobody is there, and Merrifield ends up scoring.

MLB Twitter reacts to Arizona Diamondbacks meltdown in the field

Jordy DeFelice @JordyDeFelice @mlberrors Maybe my little league teams weren't that bad after all @mlberrors Maybe my little league teams weren't that bad after all

"Maybe my little league teams weren't that bad after all" - @ Jordy DeFelice

This play is something that would definitely be seen in Little League baseball. Everyone makes mistakes, but players at this high of a level should never make mistakes like these.

"And the royals still found a way to lose this game..." - @ Minneapolis Miracle Cappers

Perhaps the craziest thing about this is that the Royals lost this game. Maybe it isn't too crazy, however, as the Royals are 14-28 and are in last place in the American League Central.

Brett @bhood3636 @mlberrors I would have sent the whole infield down to single A ball immediately lol @mlberrors I would have sent the whole infield down to single A ball immediately lol

"I would have sent the whole infield down to single A ball immediately lol" - @ Brett

A play like this one is completely unacceptable in the major leagues. The Diamondbacks infielders were definitely chewed out after this one!

"Do the Diamondbacks know they play baseball? - @ TheSeventhBrat

After seeing this play, fans are left wondering if the Arizona Diamondbacks even know they play baseball. Physical mistakes happen in baseball all the time, even in the MLB, but this kind of mistake is ridiculous for anyone to make.

Cris Coleman @CrisColeman1 @mlberrors That's pretty awesome and heads up base running, stealing home from first base. How often has that happened? @mlberrors That's pretty awesome and heads up base running, stealing home from first base. How often has that happened?

"That's pretty awesome and heads up base running, stealing home from first base. How often has that happened? - @ Cris

Although this does not count a three steals, as there were two errors on the play, it is still really impressive to find a way to get home from first base. Plays like that are really rare, and the player has to be quick and vigilant.

Miggy @Miggy_Official2 @mlberrors The diamondbacks also won the game and are .500 after 44 games. @mlberrors The diamondbacks also won the game and are .500 after 44 games. https://t.co/qlujigMNGt

"The Diamondbacks also won the game and are .500 after 44 games." - @ Miggy

While this play might seem like rock bottom for the Diamondbacks, they are not having the worst season, being .500 so far to start the year. They won this game, so they ended up getting the last laugh.

"For once, the Pirates weren't the cause of such highlights." - @ Mike Sanders

The Pittsburgh Pirates were notorious for having one of the worst infield meltdowns of all time last year, when they got into a rundown with Javy Baez in between home plate and first base. Although what the Arizona Diamondbacks did yesterday was horrible, it did not top that.

Jay @JreverseS @mlberrors Needs Yackity Sax playing in the background... @mlberrors Needs Yackity Sax playing in the background...

"Needs Yackity Sax playing in the background..." - @ Jay

"Yakety Sax" is a must-have in every crazy or ridiculous sports play. It would have made this clip so much better because the song's silliness just about sums up how this play went for the Arizona Diamondbacks infield.

