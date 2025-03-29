Dodgers’ 2024 World Series Ring: A close-up look at every jaw-dropping detail 

Ahead of Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium, the festivities in LA continued after the club won its eighth World Series title, beating the New York Yankees in five games. Before beating the ALCS champions in the Fall Classic Series, the Dodgers defeated the New York Mets in six NLCS games and the San Diego Padres in five full NLDS thrillers.

The Dodgers players received customized World Series rings prepared and designed by the team's official ring partner, Jostens, in front of their adoring fans on Friday.

Here's a closer look at the details of the ring and why it is a masterpiece in the true sense.

Jaw-dropping features in sapphire-studded 2024 World Series ring for Dodgers

At the center of the ring, the iconic Dodgers "LA" logo is set in 34 sapphires, paying a heartfelt tribute to legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who wore No. 34 during his decade-long stint in LA, resulting in a World Series title in 1981.

The eight diamonds on top symbolize the Dodgers' eight World Series championships. Moreover, the five diamonds on the outside represent the deficit the team overcame in Game 5 of the World Series against the Yankees.

The design also pays homage to Los Angeles. It features engravings of palm trees and a sunburst pattern to represent the city's sunny climate.

Each player's name and number are engraved with their unique signature placed in the inner circle of the ring. In the same inner circle engraved is the postseason series matchup and its results. The pictorial of Dodger Stadium can also be found on the inner part of the ring.

To give the ring a more personal touch, a piece of the base used from the World Series games was also used in the design of the ring.

Moreover, the ring serves as a historic tribute, with the years 1883 and 2024 engraved inside to honor the 142 seasons of Dodgers baseball.

Another noteworthy detail added to this World Series ring was an LED box in which the ring was placed. It included an LED screen on the inside of the box, which showed highlights from the Dodgers' season in 2024.

Here's a closer look at the Dodgers' 2024 World Series ring:

Given the way they are stacked currently, the Dodgers are expected to get many more such rings in the next decade and so. The likes of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are signed to long-term deals. Even the management is expected to continue spending well in the offseason, thus, there's good reason to believe more such rings will need to be designed in the coming years.

