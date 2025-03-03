Dodgers' big day: Freddie Freeman stays hot, Shohei Ohtani finds his swing, Tyler Glasnow K’s two & more

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their preparation for the 2025 season with their Cactus League game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch on Sunday.

The reigning World Series winners made it four wins in four Spring Training games after a 6-3 win over the White Sox, courtesy of a four-run surge in the seventh inning.

The Dodgers will return to MLB action sooner than other teams as they are heading to Japan for a two-game regular season series against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome.

With the NL West team going on a winning run, let's look at the biggest talking points from their fourth successive win.

Freddie Freeman stays hot with second home run in spring

The biggest takeaway for the Dodgers from Sunday's win is All-Star first baseman and reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman's form at the plate. Freeman made his Cactus League debut on Thursday and registered his first home run of the preseason against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The former MVP continued his hot form, smacking his second home run of spring against the White Sox on Sunday. Freeman drove in a run with his solo homer in his two at-bats on Sunday.

Apart from his hitting, Freeman was at first base for the first time this spring after undergoing ankle surgery in the offseason. He has been eased back into action as he played as a designated hitter in the first two preseason games.

Shohei Ohtani finds his swing

Another Dodgers superstar who is being eased back into action after undergoing surgery in the offseason is Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. The three-time MVP displayed his supreme skills by launching the first home run of spring in his first at-bat of preseason against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Ohtani played as a designated hitter on Sunday against the White Sox. He singled in the fourth inning against Mason Adams, leading up to Freddie Freeman's solo home run in the same inning.

The reigning National League MVP underwent surgery to repair his left shoulder, which he injured during the World Series in October. He is also expected to return to pitching later this year.

Tyler Glasnow strikes out two

While the hitters did their job at the top of the lineup, the Dodgers' rotation was solid on Sunday. Tyler Glasnow made his second start of spring against the White Sox and pitched two scoreless innings.

Glasnow, who had an injury-riddled first season with the Dodgers in 2024, allowed just one hit and retired the first six Chicago batters he faced. His hitless outing was ended by Bryan Ramos's double in the third inning.

Tanner Scott and Blake Treinen keep White Sox in check

After the solid start provided by Tyler Glasnow, All-Star pitcher Tanner Scott and Blake Treinen pretty much secured the game for the Dodgers against the White Sox.

Scott, who signed for the Dodgers on a four-year, $72 million in January, pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout. Two-time World Series winner Treinen fanned three hitters in his hitless outing.

The Dodgers will be back in action against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday after a two-day break.

