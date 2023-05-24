Bobby Miller, the 24-year-old rookie, stood out with his game-winning performance against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Following the game, the Dodger's teammates showered him with beer as part of the winning celebration. Miller became a Dodger on Tuesday when they defeated the Atlanta Braves by way of his 5 dominant innings.

The celebration not only had beer but other condiments of hot dogs as well. Miller was quite thrilled with his first MLB win and hopes for more such celebrations after he wins games for his team.

Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr #Dodgers teammates celebrated Bobby Miller's 1st MLB win with a beer shower that also included ketchup, mustard, relish, shampoo. Miller: "It was awesome. I loved every second of it. There was some nasty stuff poured on me but I loved it." #Dodgers teammates celebrated Bobby Miller's 1st MLB win with a beer shower that also included ketchup, mustard, relish, shampoo. Miller: "It was awesome. I loved every second of it. There was some nasty stuff poured on me but I loved it."

“As confident as I looked out there, I was very nervous under that poker face. I just got to focus on my breathing and tell myself it’s the same game still. Nothing changes. Stick to the game plan. Trust Will behind the plate. I didn’t shake him off at all and he took me to the promised land.” said Miller. He took the advice of his catcher Will Smith to calm his debut jitters.

Bobby Miller's dream debut for the Dodgers

Miller could not have dreamt of a better debut than defeating the Atlanta Braves. Before handing it up to the bullpen, Miller allowed four hits while also walking one and striking out five. To stop the Braves, four relievers pitched one scoreless inning each. The Braves were scoreless over Millers's final four frames.

Bobby Miller during the Dodger's match against the Braves

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “For him to arrive and pitch like he did on a stage like this, against a team like this, the way he showed was really encouraging for all of us. I think this is just a start.”

After a little bit of a rocky beginning, Miller found his footing and completely destroyed the Braves with a fastball that frequently reached 100 mph and a strong slider and changeup that left the home club off-balance. For the Log Angeles Dodgers, J.D. Martinez and Jason Heyward each hit a home run, while Will Smith contributed three RBIs.

