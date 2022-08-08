“Dodgers are destined to win the World Series” “Sore losers in the comments” - MLB fans refuse to accept Los Angeles Dodgers as the top team in MLB despite their best record in the league

The Los Angeles Dodgers now officially have the best record in Major League Baseball. This was a feat that the New York Yankees held for the majority of the season, but now the tides have turned.

MLB @MLB When you have the best record in MLB. When you have the best record in MLB. https://t.co/3WIUwPdD5f

The Dodgers are now 74-33 with last night's win over the San Diego Padres. They are in first place in the National League West, 14 games ahead of the second-placed Padres. Los Angeles is basically a lock for this year's playoffs, where they are looking to win their second World Series in three seasons.

Adam @Adam38406477 @MLB 41 games over .500 Dodgers are destined to win the World Series @MLB 41 games over .500 Dodgers are destined to win the World Series

Their all-around greatness is why they are at the top right now. They have a lineup filled with All-Stars and a lockdown pitching staff. They have so much power, they seem almost unstoppable this season.

However, fans of other teams will always argue against the Dodgers case. Many have said the Dodgers can thank their easy schedule this season for their outstanding record.

Dawg @b_elster @MLB Best record but not the best team @MLB Best record but not the best team

Other MLB fans argued that the Dodgers are abusing the salary cap. Los Angeles is known to make major moves every off-season for some of the biggest stars.

Clay Holmes enthusiast @HoodieHolmes @MLB When you spend big every off-season just to lose in the NLCS or WS @MLB When you spend big every off-season just to lose in the NLCS or WS

The New York Yankees fan base in particular is very upset, as this title once belonged to them. They are more upset with themselves, as fans find the Yankees to be coasting and blowing games.

Chris @SeaweedsRevenge @JiggyNestor @MLB We’re literally out here coasting, throwing out shit-lineups, and not taking august serious. The division is about to be open soon if the Yankees don’t get serious @JiggyNestor @MLB We’re literally out here coasting, throwing out shit-lineups, and not taking august serious. The division is about to be open soon if the Yankees don’t get serious

Regardless, the Los Angeles Dodgers now hold the best record in Major League Baseball. Let's take a look into how Los Angeles is so good this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a powerhouse this season

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

The reason behind the Dodgers' success is their dominance on both sides of the field. At the plate, Los Angeles has the highest team OPS in the MLB at a .780. They are also tied with the Yankees for the highest team slugging percentage at .444.

This is led by new acusition Freddie Freeman, who is having an oustanding first season in Los Angeles. Mookie Betts is once again showing why he is one of the best all-round players in baseball. Many other role players, such as Gavin Lux, have really been stepping it up this season.

On the mound, the Dodgers have one of the most elite rotations in the league. They have the lowest team ERA at just a 2.90 and the lowest team WHIP at a 1.07. This is led by all-around dominance in their starting rotation. From Tony Gonsolin, who is having a breakout year to Clayton Kershaw, who is still showcasing his talents, everyone has been great.

If the Los Angeles Dodgers can keep this up, they will be a force to reckon with come playoff time. It will be very interesting to see how these final months of the season play out for them.

