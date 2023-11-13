Dodgers' Freddie Freeman's lavish L.A. mansion worth $7,825,000 featuring infrared sauna and upper-deck gardens

Freddie Freeman made big news in the winter of 2021. Despite winning that year's World Series with his team of a decade, the Atlanta Braves, the big first baseman decided to shift things up.

Citing poor relations with the front office, and particularly GM Alex Anthopoulos, Freeman entered free agency. It was not long before a big, six-year, $162 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers arrived in the California-born Freeman's mailbox.

A native of Orange County, Freeman lived around the town of Corona Del Mare. However, at the beginning of the 2023 season, Freddie Freeman decided that it was time for a big upgrade for him and cashed in on a new, lavish LA residence.

The $7.825 million home is stunning. Located in the exclusive area of Studio City, the one-acre plot boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms, plenty of space for Freeman, his wife Chelsea and their three young sons.

The Freeman home in Studio City (via Dirt.com)

The sprawling abode is fit for a Los Angeles Dodgers star. The expansive kitchen equipped with all the top appliances gives way to a beautiful living space. Additionally, there's also a pool and a pool house to help the Freemans deal with a hot LA summer.

A second-round draft pick in 2007, Freddie Freeman has solidified himself as one of MLB's most reliable names. The winner of the 2020 MVP Award when he was with the Atlanta Braves, Freeman hit .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs, 102 RBIs and a league-best 59 doubles in 2023.

Winning his fifth straight All-Star performance, Freeman is also viewed as one of the most amicable players in the game. Oftentimes, Freddie Freeman can be seen chatting up runners while at first base, usually with a wide grin in his face.

Freddie Freeman's home befits a player of his calibre

In 2023, Freeman has been named, alongside teammate Mookie Betts, as a NL MVP finalist. While Freeman could lose to Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., his constant presence at or near the top of the MVP conversation is telling.

Now in LA, Freeman has quickly become the face of the Dodgers. At least now, he and his family will be able to rely on his long-term deal to make a home in their beautiful residence, one that's becoming of one of baseball's modern legends.