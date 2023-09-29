Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias misses scheduled court date, does not give formal statements as expected

Julio Urias yet again finds himself in the news as the controversial Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher failed to appear at his scheduled court date. The estranged pitcher was originally scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27, however, the 27-year-old was nowhere to be seen.

It is important to note that while Julio Urias is alleged to have committed an act of domestic violence, there has been no formal accusation, meaning the pitcher was not obliged to attend the court date. According to Ricardo Lopez Juarez of LaOpinion.com, the absence of a "formal accusation" meant that Urias did not have to appear before a judge.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges after an incident that occurred during an Inter Miami MLS match on Sept. 3. Currently, the 2020 World Series champion is on administrative leave, while the MLB continues its investigation of the alleged altercation.

"Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges late last night, an officer with the LAPD tells ESPN. Urias, 27, was booked late Sunday and released early this morning on $50,000 bond." - @JeffPassan

Urias has not appeared in a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey since Sept. 1, when he lost against the National League powerhouse Atlanta Braves. Before being placed on administrative leave, Urias had posted an 11-8 record with a 4.60 ERA and 117 strikeouts.

Unfortunately, this is not the first domestic violence incident involving Julio Urias

During the 2019 season, the troubled Los Angeles Dodgers starter received a 20-game suspension. Urias was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery after bystanders claimed to have seen the World Series champion push a woman to the ground in a parking lot.

As part of the domestic violence policy, Urias received a 20-game suspension. It remains to be seen what will happen with Urias' career moving forward as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the regular season.

