Dodgers spring training roundup, March 6: Freddie Freeman's grand slam helps team rally past spirited White Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded from their shutout loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday with a stunning 12-9 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. The game featured notable performances, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto having a tough time and a stellar game from Freddie Freeman.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a disappointing second game with the Dodgers.

Yamamoto, who was making his second start of the spring, had a rough outing as he gave up three runs in the first inning and two more in the third. Even though he got off to a rough start, the 25-year-old starter struck out four batters. However, he gave up five earned runs on six hits in three innings.

Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam and drove in five runs.

Freddie Freeman emerged as the Dodgers’ hero, opening the scoring with a sacrifice fly and then hitting a grand slam off Touki Toussaint in the fourth inning. Freeman’s performance included five RBIs and his first spring home run since February 23, giving the Dodgers a two-run lead in a vital moment.

Shohei Ohtani bounced back to his amazing spring break slash-line.

Shohei Ohtani also made a good comeback in the game. He hit two singles, walked once, scored a run, and drove in another, showing his versatility on the field. Ohtani’s impressive spring training continues, as the two-way superstar has posted a slash line of .583/.667/.1.000, a home run, and six RBIs in 12 plate appearances.

Notably, Andre Lipcius, the Dodgers new infielder, had a nice debut, hitting two singles in three at-bats and driving in the tenth run of the game.

Despite Yamamoto’s problems, Joe Kelly, Gus Varland, T.J. McFarland, and Dinelson Lamet all pitched scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing only one hit and a walk.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the White Sox in a tough and exciting game, mostly thanks to Freddie Freeman’s grand slam and general improvement in their offense. As the Dodgers work on finalizing their roster and prepare for the regular season, recent performances by many of their players provide a preview of the team’s potential firepower in 2024.

