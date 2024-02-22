Dodgers star Will Smith's wife Cara documents a heartwarming father-daughter bonding session

As Will Smith is sweating it out catching fiery baseballs during spring training with the LA Dodgers, his wife Cara Smith shared a heartfelt moment of Smith.

He was observed spending some quality time with his daughter as the little girl held her father's hand. Fans adored the father-daughter bonding on Instagram.

An image of the story that Cara Smith posted on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the day the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres played Game 4 of the National League Division Series of the 2022 MLB postseason, Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith. The Smiths had previously declared its arrival in April 2022, with Cara hinting that Charlotte Ann could arrive earlier than anticipated.

At the University of Louisville, Will and Cara Smith first became friends and started dating each other. Following the 2019 season, they got engaged, and in December 2020, they got married.

In 2022, the Smiths established the Catching Hope Foundation with Playworks and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation to benefit the health and welfare of pupils at the William Northrup Elementary School in Alhambra.

"As a Dodger player, there’s a responsibility to give back. It’s part of the culture in our clubhouse and it’s been that way for a while now throughout the Dodgers organization. For myself, my wife, to be in a situation to be able to give back to kids, means a lot." - Will Smith said in 2022

Will Smith has not held any extension talks with Dodgers

This week, Will Smith and his agent informed Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic that they have not discussed a contract extension with the LA Dodgers.

Smith is expected to make $8.55 million in 2024. Before becoming a free agent, he will be eligible for arbitration in 2025. While it doesn't appear to be a top priority right now, it's unclear whether the ballclub plans to speak with Will Smith on a long-term agreement.

He strengthened the Dodgers' defence last season apart from showcasing his prowess with a strong .261 hitting average, 19 home runs and 76 RBIs, a testament to his developing skill set and commitment.

Although Thayron Liranzo, Diego Cartaya and Dalton Rushing are with the Dodgers in the minor leagues, Cartaya is coming off a poor season, and Rushing and Liranzo may not be prepared to take over after 2025.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.