Dodgers vs. Astros: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 4, 2025

The Houston Astros are reeling with a number of injuries and are headed to the City of Angels to face the defending champions, the LA Dodgers. This inter-league rivalry has been heightened by the two clubs' successes in recent years and this promises to be an electric three-game series.
Both teams have the top two records in the last 30 games. The Astros have been unbeaten in a series dating back to the third week of May when they dropped two out of three games to the Tampa Bay Rays. They have a seven-game lead at the top of the AL West.
Their NL West opponents, the Dodgers, have lost just once in the last 10 games but face their toughest challenge in a while in the Astros. At 56-32, they are 9.0 games ahead of the 46-40 San Diego Padres in second place.
Dodgers vs. Astros Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather
Date & Time: Friday, July 4, 2025, 9:10 p.m. ET
Money Line: Dodgers (-180)
Over/Under: Over 9 runs
Weather: Sunny, 76 degrees F, Wind 9 mph out, 0% chance of precipitation
Dodgers vs. Astros Game 1: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Dodgers
- Max Muncy: 10 Day IL (Knee),
- Michael Kopech: 15 Day IL (Knee),
- Gavin Stone: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- River Ryan: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Brusdar Graterol: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Blake Treinen: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Tyler Glasnow: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Roki Sasaki: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Kyle Hurt: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Michael Grove: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Tony Gonsolin: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Evan Phillips: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Blake Snell: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Astros
- Chas McCormick: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Luis Guillorme: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Zach Dezenzo: 10 Day IL (Hand),
- Jeremy Pena: 10 Day IL (Rib),
- Jacob Melton: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- Brendan Rodgers: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Shawn Dubin: 15 Day IL (Forearm),
- Spencer Arrighetti: 60 Day IL (Thumb),
- Ronel Blanco: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- J.P. France: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Cristian Javier: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Hayden Wesneski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Yordan Alvarez: 60 Day IL (Hand),
- Luis Garcia: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Pedro Leon: 60 Day IL (Knee)
Expected Lineups
Dodgers
- DH S. Ohtani [L]
- SS Mookie Betts [R]
- 1B F. Freeman [L]
- C Will Smith [R]
- RF T. Hernandez [R]
- CF Andy Pages [R]
- LF M. Conforto [L]
- 2B Tommy Edman [S]
- 3B Miguel Rojas [R]
Astros
- 3B I. Paredes [R]
- CF Jake Meyers [R]
- 2B Jose Altuve [R]
- RF Cam Smith [R]
- DH V. Caratini [S]
- C Yainer Diaz [R]
- 1B C. Walker [R]
- LF C. Hummel [S]
- SS M. Dubon [R]
Dodgers vs. Astros Game 1: Prediction and Picks
Ben Casparius starts on the mound for Los Angeles with a 6-2 record and 3.97 ERA, and looks to outduel Lance McCullers Jr. The Astros pitcher has struggled at times, and has a 1-3 record and a 6.61 ERA this season.
While the Astros' batting has a better collective average (.270) compared to the Dodgers (.249) in the last 10 games, they will have their work cut out against Casparius and the bullpen. Victor Caratini has 9 RBIs, including 3 homers in the last 10 games for Houston.
Picks: Dodgers -180, Over 9 runs
Prediction: Dodgers 5, Astros 4