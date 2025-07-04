Dodgers vs. Astros: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 4, 2025

The Houston Astros are reeling with a number of injuries and are headed to the City of Angels to face the defending champions, the LA Dodgers. This inter-league rivalry has been heightened by the two clubs' successes in recent years and this promises to be an electric three-game series.

Both teams have the top two records in the last 30 games. The Astros have been unbeaten in a series dating back to the third week of May when they dropped two out of three games to the Tampa Bay Rays. They have a seven-game lead at the top of the AL West.

Their NL West opponents, the Dodgers, have lost just once in the last 10 games but face their toughest challenge in a while in the Astros. At 56-32, they are 9.0 games ahead of the 46-40 San Diego Padres in second place.

Dodgers vs. Astros Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather

Date & Time: Friday, July 4, 2025, 9:10 p.m. ET

Money Line: Dodgers (-180)

Over/Under: Over 9 runs

Weather: Sunny, 76 degrees F, Wind 9 mph out, 0% chance of precipitation

Dodgers vs. Astros Game 1: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Dodgers

Max Muncy: 10 Day IL (Knee),

Michael Kopech: 15 Day IL (Knee),

Gavin Stone: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

River Ryan: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Brusdar Graterol: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Blake Treinen: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Tyler Glasnow: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Roki Sasaki: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Kyle Hurt: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Michael Grove: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Tony Gonsolin: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Evan Phillips: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Blake Snell: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Astros

Chas McCormick: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Luis Guillorme: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),

Zach Dezenzo: 10 Day IL (Hand),

Jeremy Pena: 10 Day IL (Rib),

Jacob Melton: 10 Day IL (Ankle),

Brendan Rodgers: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Shawn Dubin: 15 Day IL (Forearm),

Spencer Arrighetti: 60 Day IL (Thumb),

Ronel Blanco: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

J.P. France: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Cristian Javier: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Hayden Wesneski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Yordan Alvarez: 60 Day IL (Hand),

Luis Garcia: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Pedro Leon: 60 Day IL (Knee)

Expected Lineups

Dodgers

DH S. Ohtani [L] SS Mookie Betts [R] 1B F. Freeman [L] C Will Smith [R] RF T. Hernandez [R] CF Andy Pages [R] LF M. Conforto [L] 2B Tommy Edman [S] 3B Miguel Rojas [R]

Astros

3B I. Paredes [R] CF Jake Meyers [R] 2B Jose Altuve [R] RF Cam Smith [R] DH V. Caratini [S] C Yainer Diaz [R] 1B C. Walker [R] LF C. Hummel [S] SS M. Dubon [R]

Dodgers vs. Astros Game 1: Prediction and Picks

Ben Casparius starts on the mound for Los Angeles with a 6-2 record and 3.97 ERA, and looks to outduel Lance McCullers Jr. The Astros pitcher has struggled at times, and has a 1-3 record and a 6.61 ERA this season.

While the Astros' batting has a better collective average (.270) compared to the Dodgers (.249) in the last 10 games, they will have their work cut out against Casparius and the bullpen. Victor Caratini has 9 RBIs, including 3 homers in the last 10 games for Houston.

Picks: Dodgers -180, Over 9 runs

Prediction: Dodgers 5, Astros 4

