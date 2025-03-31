Dodgers vs. Braves: Game 1, prediction, odds and picks - March 31, MLB 2025

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have begun their 2025 MLB campaigns at completely opposite ends of the spectrum.

After getting shut out by the Padres in the first installment of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball, the Braves invade Chavez Ravine 0-4, finding themselves in last place of the NL East.

As for the reigning World Series champs, they're yet to experience the bitter taste of defeat after sweeping both the series played against the Cubs and the one against the Tigers.

Dave Roberts' squad will attempt to remain undefeated on Monday when they take the shackles off Tyler Glasnow for his first appearance of 2025. Atlanta will counter with Grant Holmes, which has oddsmakers lining the Braves as hefty road underdogs on the MLB betting odds.

Dodgers vs. Braves recent form and records

The Braves have been costly for MLB bettors through four games played with the team yet to tally a scratch in the win column. The end result finds the team down $462, amounting to the biggest deficit against the MLB odds in all of baseball.

The under stands 2-1-1 overall with the offense failing to plate a run in two straight games.

It's been quite a different story for the Dodgers, who've come out victorious in each game played with the wins coming in a variety of ways. Due to being lined prohibitive favorites at sportsbooks in all five games, Los Angeles has only banked $500 overall for its wagering supporters.

Since playing to the under in the opener of the Tokyo Series, the Dodgers have cashed over tickets in four straight.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.56 ERA in 2024)

Holmes went 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 34:11 K/BB ratio over 36.0 IP on the road last year

Holmes is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 0:0 K/BB ratio in 1.0 IP thrown against the Dodgers

Holmes gave up 1 hit and 0 ER in 1.0 IP with 0 K and 0 BB against Los Angeles in 2024

Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.49 ERA in 2024)

Glasnow went 7-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 94:16 K/BB ratio over 80.0 IP at home last year

Glasnow is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 31:6 K/BB ratio in 22.2 IP thrown against the Braves

Glasnow gave up 5 hits and 2 ER in 7.0 IP with 10 K and 1 BB against Atlanta in 2024

Must-Watch Hitters

Atlanta

The Braves' offense has been miserable to start the year, with it slashing .148/.246/.238/.484 leading to an average of just 1.75 runs per game. However, Jurickson Profar has been a steadying force atop the lineup, coming up with at least one hit in three of four games played.

He's seen and handled Glasnow well in the past, going 2-for-4 in seven plate appearances with three walks and a strikeout. Profar's a heavy -160 favorite to get at least one hit tonight, and offers a nice rate of return for two-plus bases (+180). He's currently seeing the ball well, which makes him a worthy stab in the player props market.

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles

I'm not one to rely solely on batter versus pitcher data, but Michael Conforto's body of work against Holmes is definitely one to consider when investing in hitter's props for this game. He's 2-for-2 lifetime against Holmes in four overall plate appearances with the other two ABs going for walks.

That means he's yet to be retired by the left-hander. The outfielder has collected at least one hit and RBI in his two played games, putting the over of 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs prop squarely in play at a decent +135 rate of return.

Expand Tweet

Dodgers vs. Braves Baseball Betting Odds

Monday 3/31 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Atlanta Braves +185 +1.5 -108 O 8 -112 Los Angeles Dodgers -225 -1.5 -112 U 8 -108

Dodgers vs. Braves expert picks & game prediction

It's gotten to the point that you just set it and forget it with the Dodgers – especially with the team in the midst of a five-game win streak. Do you really want to bet against that type of streak at DraftKings Sportsbook with the defending World Series champs?

However, this being Glasnow's first start and pitch counts likely to come into play with the bullpen being taxed over the weekend, there's a good chance both teams put up runs, even with Atlanta's early-season offensive struggles.

Money Line: -225

Run Line: +1.5 -108

Total Runs: Over 8 -112

Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction: Los Angeles Wins 6-5

