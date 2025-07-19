Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 19, 2025 

The LA Dodgers will look to avenge Friday's loss against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. The home team managed only three hits in the 3-0 shutout loss. Game 2 promises to be a thriller as both teams line up quality starters.
The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta to the mound. The right-handed pitcher is quietly building a Cy Young case for himself after posting a 2.66 ERA and is coming off seven straight quality starts.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan on the mound. The young right-hander has stood his ground in all three games he has started thus far. In his last start against the San Francisco Giants, he allowed only one earned run in 4.1 innings.
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 2 Betting Odds
Moneyline: Dodgers -136 | Brewers +114
Total: 9.0 runs
Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+160) | Brewers +1.5 (-185)
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 2 Injuries
LA Dodgers
- Max Muncy, Knee bone bruise, 10-Day IL
- Kyle Hurt, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- River Ryan, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Gavin Stone, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
- Brusdar Graterol, Shoulder surgery (labrum), 60-Day IL
- Michael Grove, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
- Blake Snell, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL
- Blake Treinen, Forearm tightness, 60-Day IL
- Roki Sasaki, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL
- Evan Phillips, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Tony Gonsolin, Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL
- Michael Kopech, Knee surgery (torn meniscus), 60-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers
- Rhys Hoskins, Sprained thumb, 10-Day IL
- Sal Frelick, Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL
- Rob Zastryzny, Ribs stress reaction, 15-Day IL
- Robert Gasser, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Nestor Cortes, Strained elbow flexor, 60-Day IL
- Connor Thomas, Elbow arthritis, 60-Day IL
- Garrett Mitchell, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 2 Prediction & Pick
Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Brewers 3
The Dodgers’ offense wakes up on Saturday against Freddy Peralta and Emmett Sheehan keeps the Brewers in check through six innings.
Pick: Under 9.0 Runs (-110)
Both pitchers boast sub-3.00 ERAs, and the series opener featured just two total runs. This has "pitcher's duel" written all over it again.
Best Bet (Player Prop): Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run (+360)
Ohtani has hit two home runs in his last seven games and remains the most dangerous hitter on the field. He’s 4-for-8 lifetime against Peralta with a HR.