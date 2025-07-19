  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 19, 2025 

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 19, 2025 

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jul 19, 2025 11:00 GMT
MLB: JUL 18 Brewers at Dodgers - Source: Getty
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries,and picks - July 19, 2025- Source: Getty

The LA Dodgers will look to avenge Friday's loss against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. The home team managed only three hits in the 3-0 shutout loss. Game 2 promises to be a thriller as both teams line up quality starters.

Ad

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta to the mound. The right-handed pitcher is quietly building a Cy Young case for himself after posting a 2.66 ERA and is coming off seven straight quality starts.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan on the mound. The young right-hander has stood his ground in all three games he has started thus far. In his last start against the San Francisco Giants, he allowed only one earned run in 4.1 innings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 2 Betting Odds

Moneyline: Dodgers -136 | Brewers +114

Total: 9.0 runs

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+160) | Brewers +1.5 (-185)

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 2 Injuries

LA Dodgers

  • Max Muncy, Knee bone bruise, 10-Day IL
  • Kyle Hurt, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • River Ryan, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Gavin Stone, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Brusdar Graterol, Shoulder surgery (labrum), 60-Day IL
  • Michael Grove, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Blake Snell, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL
  • Blake Treinen, Forearm tightness, 60-Day IL
  • Roki Sasaki, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL
  • Evan Phillips, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Tony Gonsolin, Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL
  • Michael Kopech, Knee surgery (torn meniscus), 60-Day IL
Ad

Milwaukee Brewers

  • Rhys Hoskins, Sprained thumb, 10-Day IL
  • Sal Frelick, Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL
  • Rob Zastryzny, Ribs stress reaction, 15-Day IL
  • Robert Gasser, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Nestor Cortes, Strained elbow flexor, 60-Day IL
  • Connor Thomas, Elbow arthritis, 60-Day IL
  • Garrett Mitchell, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 2 Prediction & Pick

Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Brewers 3

The Dodgers’ offense wakes up on Saturday against Freddy Peralta and Emmett Sheehan keeps the Brewers in check through six innings.

Ad

Pick: Under 9.0 Runs (-110)

Both pitchers boast sub-3.00 ERAs, and the series opener featured just two total runs. This has "pitcher's duel" written all over it again.

Best Bet (Player Prop): Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run (+360)

Ohtani has hit two home runs in his last seven games and remains the most dangerous hitter on the field. He’s 4-for-8 lifetime against Peralta with a HR.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications