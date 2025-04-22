Dodgers vs. Cubs: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 22, MLB 2025

The LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will begin a brief two-game series on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. Los Angeles and Chicago are two of the best teams in the National League and this should be a competitive game.
Here is a look at the odds for the series opener and a prediction as to how this game will play out.
Dodgers vs. Cubs prediction
The Dodgers come into this series with a record of 16-7, and they have belted 36 home runs in 2025. Tommy Edman leads the way with seven home runs.
Dustin May will be on the mound for the Dodgers on Tuesday night, and he is 1-1 with a 1.06 ERA. May will rack up the strikeout numbers in this game, but he must keep the ball in the park.
Shota Imanaga will be there for the Cubs. He has gone 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA. Imanaga has pitched well against the Dodgers this season, and he should be able to keep this game close.
With two of the best offenses in the league playing in this game, there will be some fireworks. The Dodgers have the better overall offense, and they will win this matchup on Tuesday.
Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Dodgers vs. Cubs odds
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -120, Chicago Cubs EVEN
Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+135), Cubs +1.5 (-160)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)
Dodgers vs. Cubs injuries
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report:
Blake Treinen (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right forearm sprain)
Blake Snell (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)
Clayton Kershaw (LHP): 60-Day IL (Surgery recovery)
Tony Gonsolin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Back tightness)
Michael Kopech (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Chicago Cubs injury report:
Tyson Miller (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left hip impingement)
Javier Assad (RHP): 15-Day IL (Mild left oblique strain)
Justin Steele (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow)
Ryan Brasier (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow)
Dodgers vs. Cubs picks
The Cubs have proven that they can play with the Dodgers this season, but the pitching matchup favors the visitors in this game. Look for Los Angeles to not only win this game, but to cover the run spread as well.
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -120
Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+135)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110)