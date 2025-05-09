Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 9, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to exact revenge for their Game 1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in their desert showdown. The latter stunned the defending champions after they came away with a 5-3 victory yesterday.

The reigning World Series winners came off a four-series win streak before the D'backs stopped their momentum. Even though the team's pitching staff has been plagues with injuries, Los Angeles has compensated for it with their firepower at the plate.

The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are coming off a series loss to the red hot New York Mets. Their victory over LA in the opening fixture was certainly a welcome sign as they even led the powerhouse squad 5-0 for a majority of the game before its conclusion at 5-3.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks recent form and records

The defending champions still possess the best record in the competitive National League West with a 25-13 card. Although they've posted an impressive 15-3 record at home, the team has yet to establish their dominance on the road with a 10-10 win-loss tally.

As for the Diamondbacks, the team holds the seventh-best record in the National League. But due to them being in the same division as LA, San Francisco, and San Diego, their winning 20-18 record is just good for fourth place.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

LAD: Roki Sasaki (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 24 K), ARI: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 5.92 ERA, 45 K)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Former NPB phenom Roki Sasaki finally earned what has been an elusive first MLB win during his last start. Sasaki currently holds a 1-1 record across seven starts with a 3.86 ERA and 24 strikeouts across 30 and 1/3 innings.

Must-Watch Hitters

Arizona Diamondbacks

Outfielder Corbin Carroll is batting at an impressive .289/.362/.597 clip with an OPS of .959. He's also tied with Shohei Ohtani with the second-most home runs hit this year with 11. In addition, the 24-year-old has tallied eight doubles, four triples, and five stolen bases to further strengthen another All-Star bid this year.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks baseball betting odds

Friday, 5/9 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs LAD -130 -1.5, +116 O 9.5, -121 ARI +110 +1.5, -143 U 9.5, -101

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks expert picks and game prediction

Given the unexpected outcome of Game 1, fans should be wary of the feisty Diamondbacks squad. The team should capitalize on Roki Sasaki's lack of MLB experience and his shaky starts. Game 2 should be a nip-and-tuck affair between the NL West opponents.

Run Line: +1.5, -143

Total Runs: U 9.5, -101

Prediction: ARI wins, 5-4

