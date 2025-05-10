Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks May 10, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers tied the four-game series 1-1 after one of the most remarkable comebacks of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

The Dodgers trailed the Diamondbacks 11-8 after eight innings and were looking like dropping the second consecutive game of the series. However, reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani came up clutch for his team in a six-run ninth-inning rally to take the game 11-8.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks recent form and records

Despite being behind their NL rivals for most of the game, the Dodgers came back from the dead to show why they are one of the most dangerous teams in baseball. The defending World Series champions could not be ruled out unless the game is done.

The Diamondbacks, on the other hand suffered after the poor outing from their ace Eduardo Rodriguez, who conceded eight earned runs in 2.2 innings to start the game. Reliever Kevin Ginkel was taken for five runs in the ninth inning as the Dodgers came from behind to win on Friday.

Players to watch

Starting Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have Dustin May on the mound for Saturday's crucial game. The 27-year-old has had a rough last few games as he is 1-2 for the season with a 4.36 ERA.

May will be up against Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes, who has not lived up to his reputation since his blockbuster move in the offseason. The former Cy Young winner is 1-1 with a 3.58 ERA for the Snakes.

Must-Watch Hitters

Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani remains one of the most fearsome hitters in the game. His go-ahead home run in the ninth inning on Friday capped off a four-RBI game for the Japanese phenom.

For the Diamondbacks, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. shone with a grand slam but it wasn't enough to push the team to a win. Ketel Marte went 2-for-3 with two home runs on Friday.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks injuries

Dodgers

Tommy Edman: 10 Day IL - Ankle

Teoscar Hernandez: 10 Day IL - Groin

Tyler Glasnow: 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Evan Phillips: 15 Day IL - Forearm

Blake Snell: 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Gavin Stone: 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Diamondbacks

Kendall Graveman: 15 Day IL - Back

Justin Martinez: 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Blake Walston: 60 Day IL - Elbow

A.J. Puk: 60 Day IL - Elbow

Jordan Montgomery: 60 Day IL - Elbow

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks baseball betting odds

Saturday, 5/10 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs LAD -116 -1.5, +137 O 9, -116 ARI -102 +1.5, -164 U 9, -104

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks expert picks and game prediction

After a thrilling comeback from the Dodgers in Game 2, the momentum is with LA. However, the Diamondbacks can cause damage with Dustin May starting for the Dodgers. Expect Arizona's offense to attack the Dodgers pitching staff for a win on Saturday.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Diamondbacks to win 5-3

