Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction & Betting Tips - October 11 | 2023 MLB NL Division Series game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have put themselves in a tough position after losing their first two postseason games to the Arizona Diamondbacks. They travel to Phoenix on Wednesday for a must-win game with their season on the line.

Struggling in the early rounds of the playoffs has become a pattern for this Los Angeles team. Last season, the club won an MLB-best 111 games, but was eventually knocked out by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.

This season, Dave Roberts' team won 100 games to win the NL West, but once again are at risk of exiting the playoffs early.

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks Predictions

With the Dodgers' season hanging by a thread, expect the team to leave it all on the field.

Lance Lynn will start to game versus Brandon Pfaadt of the Diamondbacks. Both pitchers finished with a similar ERA during the year but Lynn has experience on his side. He has pitched in 27 postseason games in comparison to the Arizona rookie who is starting only his second postseason game.

The two teams are closely matched but Cora will be desperate for a win and could turn to his bullpen early if needed. The Dodgers hold a slight edge on the offensive front as well and will look to get back on track with a win at Chase Field.

Los Angeles vs. Arizona: Betting Tips

Los Angeles is favored at -126 to win Game 3 as per FanDuel. The odds of the club winning the World Series have dropped considerably to +1900 but that does not mean they can't win tonight and come back in the series.

The Dodgers finished with 16 more wins than the Diamondbacks during the regular season and recorded 160 more runs than their division rivals.

The oddsmakers at FanDuel are also expecting a relatively high-scoring game with the over/under set a 9.5 runs.

Note: We cannot guarantee any outcome. Baseball is unpredictable. Please gamble responsibly if you choose to do so.

Head-to-Head Record

Los Angeles and Arizona have faced off 13 times during the MLB regular season. The Southern California team holds a slight advantage in the series with an 8-5 record. If we included the Diamondbacks two wins in the postseason, that lead shrinks to 8-7.

Where to watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Fans can watch the game on TBS which holds the rights to the NLDS series. The game is set to begin on Wednesday night at 9:07 p.m. EST.