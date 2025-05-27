Dodgers vs Guardians: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 27, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians are set to play game two of an interleague series on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. Los Angeles picked up a 7-2 win in the series opener and they are now looking to win the series.

The Dodgers are coming into this game with a 33-21 record, while the Guardians are sitting at 29-24 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for the second game of this series and some predictions to make.

Dodgers vs. Guardians prediction

Dustin May is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Dustin May is going to be on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in this game, and he is looking to turn things around. May has gone just 2-4 with a 4.09 ERA this season, but he is capable of pitching well.

Shohei Ohtani continues to have a huge season for the Dodgers as he has belted 19 home runs. Los Angeles is a team with a loaded lineup, and that offense should set the tone in this matchup.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the mound in this matchup, and he has been pitching well this season. Bibee has gone 4-4 with a 3.57 ERA on the year, but he has to keep the ball in the park.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians offensively, with a .313 batting average, 9 home runs and 26 RBIs, but he needs some help as the season moves along. Cleveland will be more competitive in this game, but the Dodgers will get another win.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Cleveland Guardians 4

Dodgers vs. Guardians odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -145, Cleveland Guardians +120

Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+120), Guardians +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-115), Under 8.5 (-115)

Dodgers vs. Guardians injuries

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Roki Sasaki (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Evan Phillips (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Michael Kopech (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Tyler Glasnow (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Kirby Yates (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Blake Snell (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Blake Treinen (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right forearm sprain)

Gavin Stone (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Carlos Santana (1B): TBD (Left leg tightness)

Shane Bieber (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL tear)

David Fry (UTL): 60-Day IL (Right UCL revision)

Ben Lively (RHP): 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Will Brennan (OF): TBD (Left forearm inflammation)

Paul Sewald (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right posterior deltoid strain)

Dodgers vs. Guardians picks

This is going to be another opportunity for the Dodgers to pick up a win in this game, and focusing on Los Angeles should be the strategy when making picks.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -145

Run Spread: Cleveland Guardians +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-115)

