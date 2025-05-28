  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Dodgers vs Guardians: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 28, 2025

Dodgers vs Guardians: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 28, 2025

By Ryan Burks
Modified May 28, 2025 13:18 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians - Source: Imagn
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians are set to wrap up a three-game series with a matchup on Wednesday afternoon. Los Angeles is looking for the sweep with a win on May 28.

The Dodgers have improved to 34-21 on the season with the two straight wins, while the Guardians have dropped to 29-25 on the year.

Here is a look at some predictions to make based on the odds that are set for the series finale.

Dodgers vs. Guardians prediction

also-read-trending Trending
Clayton Kershaw is pitching today- Source: Imagn
Clayton Kershaw is pitching today- Source: Imagn

Clayton Kershaw will be on the mound for the Dodgers in the series finale, and the veteran is just getting his season going. Kershaw is 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA in 2025, but he's capable of pitching well when he starts a game.

Shohei Ohtani is now up to 20 home runs on the season for the Dodgers, and Freddie Freeman is hitting .356. Los Angeles has a loaded offensive lineup, and that has been evident in this series.

The Guardians have not yet decided on a starter for the series finale as they are dealing with some injuries. Kyle Manzardo is pacing the offense with 10 home runs, but this is a team that needs to be more consistent.

Look for the Guardians to be more competitive in this game, but it will be the Dodgers who can come up with another win.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Cleveland Guardians 4

Dodgers vs. Guardians odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -155, Cleveland Guardians +130

Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-110), Guardians +1.5 (-130)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (+110), Under 9.5 (-130)

Dodgers vs. Guardians injuries

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Emmet Sheehan (RHP): 60-Day IL (Recovery from Tommy John surgery)

Roki Sasaki (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Evan Phillips (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Michael Kopech (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Tyler Glasnow (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Kirby Yates (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Kyle Hurt (RHP): 60-Day iL (Tommy John surgery)

Blake Snell (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Slade Cecconi (RHP): TBD (Right groin tightness)

Shane Bieber (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL tear)

David Fry (UTL): 60-Day IL (Right UCL revision)

Erik Sabrowski (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Ben Lively (RHP): 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Dodgers vs. Guardians picks

Expect a much closer game in the series finale, but focusing on the Los Angeles Dodgers when making picks is still the way to go.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -155

Run Spread: Cleveland Guardians +1.5 (-130)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-130)

About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications