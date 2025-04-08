Dodgers vs. Nationals: Game 2 - Prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 8, MLB 2025

The Washington Nationals will attempt to secure the series win against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams return to the playing field at Nationals Park on Tuesday night.

Ad

The Nats took the series opener 6-4 behind another solid pitching performance from Mackenzie Gore and a clutch hit off the bat of James Wood.

Due to injuries within both starting rotations, the second game of the series will pit Justin Wrobleski up against Brad Lord, with each pitcher making their first starts of the 2025 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers vs. Nationals recent form and records

Los Angeles

The defending champs are in the midst of a rut. Since rattling off eight straight wins, the Dodgers have gone down in defeat in three of their last four games, which includes a series loss to the Phillies.

Ad

Trending

With it going off the board favored to win all 12 games, the 9-3 record only finds LA $284 in the black for MLB bettors backing them with $100-per-bet. The over has paid out at a 7-5 clip with the offense averaging 5.08 runs per game.

Washington

The Nationals got out to a tough start, managing only one win through their first seven games. But after dropping the series opener at home to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Dave Martinez's troops battled back to take the next two games to win the series and just got the leg up on the Dodgers in Game 1.

Ad

Washington's 4-6 overall record finds the team $51 in the red overall, with the Over/Under split down the middle.

Injuries

Los Angeles

Blake Snell SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Freddie Freeman 1B 10 Day IL - Ankle

Kyle Hurt SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Emmet Sheehan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Clayton Kershaw SP 60 Day IL - Toe

Michael Grove RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Edgardo Henriquez SP 15 Day IL - Foot

Evan Phillips RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Michael Kopech RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Tony Gonsolin SP 15 Day IL - Back

Brusdar Graterol RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

River Ryan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Gavin Stone SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Ad

Washington

CJ Abrams SS Day To Day - Thigh

Andres Chaparro 1B 10 Day IL - Oblique

Michael Soroka RP 15 Day IL - Biceps

Cade Cavalli SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Derek Law RP 15 Day IL - Forearm

Zach Brzykcy RP 15 Day IL - Quad

DJ Herz SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Mason Thompson RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Josiah Gray SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Justin Wrobleski (1-2, 5.70 ERA in 2024)

Wrobleski allowed 34 hits (9 HR) and 23 ER with a 26:16 K/BB ratio in six 2025 starts.

Ad

Brad Lord (0-0, 4.50 ERA in 2025)

Lord has allowed 3 hits (0 HR) and 1 ER with a 0:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in three appearances out of the bullpen in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

Dodgers

Fresh off putting on a show with three hits, which included his fourth home run of the season, Shohei Ohtani is a bat that once again deserves to be targeted in the DK player prop markets. He's crushed right-handed pitching, slashing .318/.531/.773/1.304 with three home runs and three RBIs. He's also taken 10 walks through 22 overall at-bats.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nationals

Washington has been middle of the road offensively in averaging 4.00 runs per game (#15) while batting .231 (#17). It has, however, been able to hit the long ball (#6), and hits a tad better against left-handed pitching.

Wrobleski served up nine long balls over 36.1 innings last season, so that puts CJ Abrams' bat in play should the shortstop return to the lineup after sitting out last night's game due to a thigh injury. He's raked against LHP to date and is worth a beer money stab to go yard at 6/1 odds.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Odds

Tuesday 4/8 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Los Angeles Dodgers -175 -1.5 -110 O 9 -105 Washington Nationals +145 +1.5 -110 U 9 -115

Ad

Dodgers vs. Nationals expert picks and game prediction

Many will likely be quick to bank on runs hitting the board in the second game of this series with a pair of young, wide-eyed pitchers toeing the bump for their respective teams.

However, it's going to be cold in DC on Tuesday night with temps expected in the low 40s and winds going left to right at 12 mph. The match will be lower scoring because of it, which puts backing the Nats run-line at DraftKings Sportsbook on the radar.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Prediction: Los Angeles Wins 4-3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Rose Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.



While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.



Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.



When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue. Know More