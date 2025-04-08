Dodgers vs. Nationals: Game 2 - Prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 8, MLB 2025

The Washington Nationals will attempt to secure the series win against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams return to the playing field at Nationals Park on Tuesday night.
The Nats took the series opener 6-4 behind another solid pitching performance from Mackenzie Gore and a clutch hit off the bat of James Wood.
Due to injuries within both starting rotations, the second game of the series will pit Justin Wrobleski up against Brad Lord, with each pitcher making their first starts of the 2025 season.
Dodgers vs. Nationals recent form and records
Los Angeles
The defending champs are in the midst of a rut. Since rattling off eight straight wins, the Dodgers have gone down in defeat in three of their last four games, which includes a series loss to the Phillies.
With it going off the board favored to win all 12 games, the 9-3 record only finds LA $284 in the black for MLB bettors backing them with $100-per-bet. The over has paid out at a 7-5 clip with the offense averaging 5.08 runs per game.
Washington
The Nationals got out to a tough start, managing only one win through their first seven games. But after dropping the series opener at home to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Dave Martinez's troops battled back to take the next two games to win the series and just got the leg up on the Dodgers in Game 1.
Washington's 4-6 overall record finds the team $51 in the red overall, with the Over/Under split down the middle.
Injuries
Los Angeles
- Blake Snell SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Freddie Freeman 1B 10 Day IL - Ankle
- Kyle Hurt SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Emmet Sheehan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Clayton Kershaw SP 60 Day IL - Toe
- Michael Grove RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Edgardo Henriquez SP 15 Day IL - Foot
- Evan Phillips RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Michael Kopech RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Tony Gonsolin SP 15 Day IL - Back
- Brusdar Graterol RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- River Ryan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Gavin Stone SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
Washington
- CJ Abrams SS Day To Day - Thigh
- Andres Chaparro 1B 10 Day IL - Oblique
- Michael Soroka RP 15 Day IL - Biceps
- Cade Cavalli SP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Derek Law RP 15 Day IL - Forearm
- Zach Brzykcy RP 15 Day IL - Quad
- DJ Herz SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Mason Thompson RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Josiah Gray SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Justin Wrobleski (1-2, 5.70 ERA in 2024)
- Wrobleski allowed 34 hits (9 HR) and 23 ER with a 26:16 K/BB ratio in six 2025 starts.
Brad Lord (0-0, 4.50 ERA in 2025)
- Lord has allowed 3 hits (0 HR) and 1 ER with a 0:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in three appearances out of the bullpen in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters
Dodgers
Fresh off putting on a show with three hits, which included his fourth home run of the season, Shohei Ohtani is a bat that once again deserves to be targeted in the DK player prop markets. He's crushed right-handed pitching, slashing .318/.531/.773/1.304 with three home runs and three RBIs. He's also taken 10 walks through 22 overall at-bats.
Nationals
Washington has been middle of the road offensively in averaging 4.00 runs per game (#15) while batting .231 (#17). It has, however, been able to hit the long ball (#6), and hits a tad better against left-handed pitching.
Wrobleski served up nine long balls over 36.1 innings last season, so that puts CJ Abrams' bat in play should the shortstop return to the lineup after sitting out last night's game due to a thigh injury. He's raked against LHP to date and is worth a beer money stab to go yard at 6/1 odds.
Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Odds
Dodgers vs. Nationals expert picks and game prediction
Many will likely be quick to bank on runs hitting the board in the second game of this series with a pair of young, wide-eyed pitchers toeing the bump for their respective teams.
However, it's going to be cold in DC on Tuesday night with temps expected in the low 40s and winds going left to right at 12 mph. The match will be lower scoring because of it, which puts backing the Nats run-line at DraftKings Sportsbook on the radar.
Dodgers vs. Nationals Prediction: Los Angeles Wins 4-3