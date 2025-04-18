Dodgers vs. Rangers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 18, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road to the Texas Rangers over the weekend for a three-game series. The last two World Series champions are sure to serve an exciting matchup looking to keep up their strong starts to the season.

Ad

Dodgers vs. Rangers form and records

The Dodgers have been able to put their ship back on course with a three-game series sweep over the Colorado Rockies. Before their divisional clash, they had lost two games each to the Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs that dropped them to third in the National League West. They are up one place in 2nd with a 14-6 record.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Texas Rangers have shown so far that they are the team to beat in the American League East, as they lead with a 12-7 record. They have had some inconsistent spells but are heading into the game on the back of a series sweep over the Los Angeles Angels. Before that, they were swept on the road in Seattle.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Jacob deGrom (TEX)

Ad

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is commanding a 1.23 ERA over 4 starts so far this season which is fourth in the majors among qualified starters.

Last Start: vs. Cubs, 6.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 9 Ks

Career vs. Rangers: First start

Jacob deGrom is yet to find his best form despite avoiding three losses in three starts. He has earned seven in his last two outings.

Last Start: vs. Mariners, 4.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 4 walks, 4 Ks

Ad

Career vs. Dodgers: 1-4 record, 2.71 ERA, 69 Ks in 11 appearances

Must-Watch Hitters

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani continues to lead the Dodgers in batting average with .288 and is tied with Tommy Edman for six home runs for the season. Both will be key figures alongside Teoscar Hernandez, who has batted in 16 runs this season and is tied for the ninth-most in the league.

Rangers

The offense is yet to achieve its full potential for Texas. Corey Seager is hitting at .306 this season and has four home runs alongside Wyatt Langford for the team. Josh Smith has a .342 batting average from 14 games in 2025.

Ad

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game 1 betting odds

Friday 04/17 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs Dodgers -140 -1.5 (+115) O 8 (+100) Rangers +115 +1.5 (-140) U 8 (-120)

Ad

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game 1 expert picks and prediction

The Rangers' offense is likely to struggle against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has been very reliable in his outings so far this season. On the other hand, deGrom will have his work cut out against the likes of Ohtani and co, who are the clear favorites for Friday.

Runline: -1.5

Total Runs: Over 8

Prediction: Dodgers 6, Rangers 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More