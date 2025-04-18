Dodgers vs. Rangers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 18, MLB 2025

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Apr 18, 2025 07:11 GMT
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Dodgers head to Texas for a three-game series this weekend (Source: Imagn)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road to the Texas Rangers over the weekend for a three-game series. The last two World Series champions are sure to serve an exciting matchup looking to keep up their strong starts to the season.

Dodgers vs. Rangers form and records

The Dodgers have been able to put their ship back on course with a three-game series sweep over the Colorado Rockies. Before their divisional clash, they had lost two games each to the Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs that dropped them to third in the National League West. They are up one place in 2nd with a 14-6 record.

The Texas Rangers have shown so far that they are the team to beat in the American League East, as they lead with a 12-7 record. They have had some inconsistent spells but are heading into the game on the back of a series sweep over the Los Angeles Angels. Before that, they were swept on the road in Seattle.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Jacob deGrom (TEX)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is commanding a 1.23 ERA over 4 starts so far this season which is fourth in the majors among qualified starters.

Last Start: vs. Cubs, 6.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 9 Ks

Career vs. Rangers: First start

Jacob deGrom is yet to find his best form despite avoiding three losses in three starts. He has earned seven in his last two outings.

Last Start: vs. Mariners, 4.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 4 walks, 4 Ks

Career vs. Dodgers: 1-4 record, 2.71 ERA, 69 Ks in 11 appearances

Must-Watch Hitters

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani continues to lead the Dodgers in batting average with .288 and is tied with Tommy Edman for six home runs for the season. Both will be key figures alongside Teoscar Hernandez, who has batted in 16 runs this season and is tied for the ninth-most in the league.

Rangers

The offense is yet to achieve its full potential for Texas. Corey Seager is hitting at .306 this season and has four home runs alongside Wyatt Langford for the team. Josh Smith has a .342 batting average from 14 games in 2025.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game 1 betting odds

Friday 04/17Money LineRun SpreadTotal Runs
Dodgers-140-1.5 (+115)O 8 (+100)
Rangers+115+1.5 (-140)U 8 (-120)
Dodgers vs. Rangers Game 1 expert picks and prediction

The Rangers' offense is likely to struggle against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has been very reliable in his outings so far this season. On the other hand, deGrom will have his work cut out against the likes of Ohtani and co, who are the clear favorites for Friday.

Runline: -1.5

Total Runs: Over 8

Prediction: Dodgers 6, Rangers 3

R. Nikhil Parshy

